Overwatch Archives event returns from April 6th to 27th





Screenshot of Activision Blizzard.

From April 6th to 27th, the archive event will return to Overwatch. This event is known to allow you to purchase all previous skins, regardless of which event they came from. At the time of the announcement, no new content for this new event has been published.

Get ready to experience the past while fighting for the future.

The Overwatch Archive is back from April 6th! pic.twitter.com/whwjyGL9T2

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 4, 2021

Return to archive

Like last year, archive events are known for two things. First, a collaborative mission that revolves around a particular moment in Overwatch’s cosmic history. This includes missions of uprising, retaliation, and rising storms, all focused on specific locations in the game. But as in 2020, the team is working on Overwatch 2, so there doesn’t seem to be any new collaboration missions anymore. Even if you played co-op missions dozens of times ago, you might have spent a lot of time waiting for Overwatch 2. Caused some oblivion. There are no new changes to Overwatch, but players can play stories that require Overwatch 2 preparation.

In the 2020s archive, the new changes included in these missions were new effects on enemies and weekly rewards for playing matches. These seem to be back this year as well, but there are no additional changes in 2021. The archive isn’t much different from the previous year as the team focuses on Overwatch 2, but players can get skins from previous events.

Also, with the release of every new event, the Overwatch team can always release new skins accordingly. However, this year could be the first event where new skins weren’t released, as new skins weren’t released, such as in the Liber trailer. This will confirm that most fans were afraid. After the Overwatch 2 update on BlizzCon Online, their focus all moved to the sequel. This wasn’t a big surprise, but it leaves a question for current Overwatch players. Will the lack of new content hurt the future of Overwatch, or will it make the sequel even better?







