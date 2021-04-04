In “Monster Hunter Rise”, the mastery that you have struggled to get is golden.





My first foray into “Monster Hunter” was a nightmare. I learned the basics of resource gathering and combat, but when I played against Rasian, the creatures beat me. It hit me hard. It stabbed me with poison. Whenever I tried to escape to recover with a potion, it somehow chased me and knocked me unknowingly. I wasn’t a hunter. I was hunted.

Despite the bad looks, I continued to play each iteration from the PlayStation Portable to the Wii, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4, and finally the Nintendo Switch. Each time I stopped by, I learned more about the complexity of the franchise and somehow miraculously improved it.

Over the years, Capcom has at the same time made the “Monster Hunter” franchise more familiar and at the same time deepened its gameplay. The culmination of this sophistication is “Monster Hunter Rise”. The latest iteration continues to streamline gameplay with more lessons from “Monster Hunter World”.

Magna Maro is the flagship creature of “Monster Hunter Rise”. Use purple flames in battle. (Capcom) Echoes of Japan

The latest chapter is strongly influenced by Japan through the architecture of Kamura village, the inspiration of new monsters, and the design of armor and weapons. “Monster Hunter Rise” has a unique feel compared to previous efforts.

In terms of gameplay, Capcom has added a rideable dog called canynes that makes it easy to move around large maps. After collecting certain items, they can be automatically converted into usable items such as mega potions. These changes speed up the hunting process, but they can go too far. Being able to find all the monsters on the map removes the concept of reconnaissance and pursuit, which was an important part of the franchise.

In previous games, squads fand out looking for monsters and warned their teammates. It was only part of the hunt, but it added fun to the experience. This change also removes the idea of ​​learning monster habits to track monsters on the map.

Another major change is the introduction of Wirebugs. This adds an unprecedented level of usability. These bugs allow players to fly through the air over short distances. Players can use this ability aggressively to attack from the air, or defensively to escape the attacking enemy and create distance.

Wirebugs is one of the best new features, along with wall running that opens up the verticality of the map. Wire bugs also have a third effect on hunting. Hunters use Silk Bind Moves to temporarily trap and control monsters. This wyvern riding turns the battle into a limited-time “King Kong vs. Godzilla” grudge match. This is a way to do a lot of damage to enemy monsters, knock out craft pieces, and gain an edge in close quarters.

Keep in mind that wyvern riding is difficult to control at first and it takes time to learn the feel of an unruly monster. Capcom recreates the sensation of manipulating wildlife with wires.

In “Monster Hunter Rise”, you can ride on top of creatures. It looks cool, but the controls are a bit clunky. (Capcom) Further changes to the game

To eliminate the monotony of hunting, Capcom introduced the concept of rampage. This is always threatening the village of Kamla. It’s like a tower defense game where players need to set defenses as a wave of creatures passes through ballistas, cannons, and gauntlets of heavy weapons. The rampage isn’t as spectacular as the other special battles in “Monster Hunter World,” but they make things more reproducible.

When it comes to the environment, developers have expanded the importance of their unique lives on maps. In Monster Hunter Rise, knowing the flora and fauna is doubly important as players look for spirits that enhance their health, stamina, attack, and defense. One of the most important lessons that beginners can learn is to improve statistics as much as possible by eating before hunting. When fighting monsters, it’s best to get all the edges possible.

In addition, as players hunt for more powerful prey, they acquire more powerful material. These resources can be used for more powerful armor and weapons. The cycle of improvement is at the core of “Monster Hunter” gameplay, but it’s only half the battle. Achieving hunting proficiency requires countless encounters.

If you play enough, you can develop a sixth sense of hunting. You have seen so many creatures and have experienced so many battles, you develop the rhythm of the game. You can predict when the beast will attack and dodge. You can time the attack so that it hits correctly when the monster turns its head. Instead of blindly attacking, look for an opening to attack.

Thai Grex appears in “Monster Hunter Rise”. (Capcom) Deeper gameplay

Satisfaction with “Monster Hunter Rise” comes from its proficiency and incredible depth that consistently gives players a reason to play. If you learn how to use one weapon, there are 13 other weapons in “Monster Hunter Rise”. They are almost like fighting game characters and have their own style of play.

Advanced hunters experiment with different loadouts to find the perfect combination of perks and ramp-up skills to complement their attack methods. In addition to this, the concept of switch skills was introduced. This allows players to change their movements to further enhance their weapons. It’s nice to give veteran players more options to experiment with.

“Monster Hunter Rise” has a lot of appeal to beginners, but the learning curve is still steep, but the opportunity to dive in and enjoy it has never been easier. Players need to understand that expertise does not come overnight. Beginners will have to rely on internet guides and YouTube videos to learn more details. Thankfully, the “Monster Hunter” community offers better advice and tips than the developers have to offer.

The success of the cross-coast franchise in Japan depends on those new fans. In “Monster Hunter” games, the online help you find in co-op hunting and web tutorials is just as important as the built-in walkthrough. It’s part of the experience, and those who want to get better need to look for those resources.

“Monster Hunter Rise”

4-Platform 4-Star Spout: Nintendo Switch Rating: Teen

