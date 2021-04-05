Tips for getting started with outriders





I’ve been cranking Outriders in my free time having to play games for the past few days (when the servers are working together) and it’s exploding so far. These are some tips to help you get started if you’re just starting out.

Automatic looting

Automatic loot is one of the best quality of life features in the game. Pressing D-Pad or H on your keyboard will vacuum all loot on the current map and display an optional minimum user-selectable quality threshold. When enabled, auto loot will automatically get everything every time you die or exit the map.

Weapon Hill is your friend

The easiest and most universal way to deal with outrider viability is to prioritize even a small amount of weapon hills. We have found that even a 5-10% reach through either the weapon you are using or a node in your skill tree can only recover some per shot and can make a big difference in survival. Technomancers have this feature built in, but other classes must meet certain conditions so that they can recover based on the mechanics of the individual classes.

Dismantle the gear

Weapon and armor mods are an important component of outrider itemization. When you dismantle a gear, that mod is added to the mod library, so you need to collect as many mods as possible so that you can use an unlimited number of unlocked mods to change future gears.

Pro Tip # 1: Click the rarity color at the bottom right of the inventory screen to instantly mark and dismantle all items in that rarity inventory.

Pro Tip # 2: Please note that you can only change one slot for an item. If you replace the mod of an item, the other slots will be locked so that they cannot be changed.

Do not die

Outriders emphasize playing aggressively (“not a cover shooter!”), But dying is counterproductive. Death slows the progress of World Tier XP (although you can’t lower the tier), so if you want to keep unlocking new World Tiers, it’s best to avoid dying.

Please lower if necessary

I like to play in the best unlocked world tiers, but it’s not embarrassing to lower it if you’re struggling. This is especially true when unlocking a new World Tier, as the WT scales to the character level. In other words, you need better equipment to survive. We recommend that you make the most of a particular World Tier before moving on to the next World Tier. Click here for YMMV.

Did you get any of your own beginner tips for Outriders? Share them in the comments below!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos