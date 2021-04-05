Destiny 2: Where is this week’s Xur?New place and exotic





This is a new weekend. So all of Guardian’s favorite shaded Destiny 2 vendors are back. Xur is ready to sell one or two new exotic stuff, and if he needs another weapon from the exotic archive, he’s ready to offer his crypto quest.

Every Friday, like a clockwork, Xur returns to Destiny 2 to give Guardians the opportunity to get exotic weapons and some new exotic armor rolls. A monument to the lost light.

This week, Xur is back in Nessus, patiently waiting for his arrival at Watcher’s Grave. Here’s information on how to find where the Agent of the Nine is hiding and what he’s selling to the Guardians this weekend.

Bungie Destiny 2 Agent of the Nine is back. The Nessus watcher’s grave became his home on the weekend. Xur location

This week, Xur can be found in Nessus. Load the game, select Nessus from the director, then select a fast move point in Watcher’s Grave and it will immediately load in a greenish location.

Once embodied in Nessus, you need to perform some aerial acrobatics to reach Xur. He is in a slightly tricky place. To reach him, you need to jump on a tree branch protruding from the cliff of Watcher’s tomb.

Bungie Xur is hidden in the trees of Watcher’s Grave. Xur exotic inventory

Xur sells Arbalest’s exotic linear fusion rifle as a weekend exotic weapon. In addition to its powerful weapons, he has one exotic armor available in each class: Orpheus Rig for Hunters, Lion Lampant for Titans, and Aeon Soul for Warlocks.

Even after Bungie’s nervousness, Arbalest is perfect for exotic weapon slots.Arbalest

Arbalest was a hot debate topic, especially for PVP players, until the recent nerfs in patch 3.1.1 knocked it down further. The unique perk of the weapon, the Compounding Force, increases damage to the Elemental Shield and is a surefire choice to bring out shielded combatants.

BungieThe Orpheus Rig Exotic is a powerful tool for night stalker hunters who use the Way of the Pathfinder or the Way Of The Trapper.Orpheus rig hunter leg armor

Xur is offering hunters this week with Orpheus Rig’s exotic leg armor. A sure choice for players who enjoy using the Night Stalker subclass, the special Uncanny Arrows perk of armor greatly enhances the Super Abilities of Deadfall and Meebius Quiver.

For Nighstalkers using the Way of the Pathfinder or Way Of The Trapper ability tree, this item either reimburses the energy of the enemy hitting the Deadfall Void Anchors, or gives the Meebius Quiver more shots each.

Bungee Due to the changes Bungy made to the exotics of the Ion Cult during the chosen season, Warlock should grab these as much as possible.Aeon Soul Warlock Gauntlet

For Warlock, Xur is offering Aeon Soul’s exotic gauntlets this week. Previously there were some of the worst exotics in Destiny 2, but each Aeon Cult armor piece has undergone extensive rework in the Season of the Chosen, with new exchangeable mods and bonuses for you and your teammates. Was provided to.

If you don’t have an AEON Soul Gauntlet yet, you should get it as surely as possible. Especially if you often hone your strike playlists, crucibles and gambits with a dedicated fire team.

If you’re a Titan who loves to fly bungee and hipfire, the Lion Lampant may be exotic to you.Lion Lampant Titan Leg Armor

For the Titans there, this week’s offer from Xur is Lion Rampant’s exotic leg armor. The unique jump jet perk of armor improves maneuverability and hip fire when soaring in the air.

If you can’t keep your feet on the ground (like a striker Titan using a missile cord), an exotic lion rampant can help. Combining them with the weapon Icarus Grip mod will rain the destruction from the sky.

Unlike the random inventory of Bungie weapons and armor, Xur always has a unique exotic crypto quest for players who need it. Xur’s exotic crypto quest

The choice of Xur’s exotic weapons and various exotic armor pieces changes weekly, but the Agent of the Nine always has exotic crypto quests that players can pick up (already active in their inventory). , Unless it needs to be completed).

The exact process for completing a quest varies, but you’ll need to complete some activities in Destiny 2’s three core playlists: Strikes, Crucible, and Gambit. If you’re anxious for a chance to get the old exotic stuff back from the tower kiosk, you’ll need to grab it and knock it out.

Be sure to stop by Nessus’ Watcher’s Grave to get an exotic inventory of Xur before it resets weekly on Tuesday, April 6th. The vendor disappears and will not return until next Friday. We offer Guardians some new exotics at a price.

