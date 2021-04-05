



New Zealand magazine Stuff has a great article about tech entrepreneur Kaye-Maree Dunn. group. Dan is a force of nature and has accomplished so much in New Zealand’s technology arena. She has been working on Maori digital identity and banking advances. She is very passionate about developing systems and approaches that integrate Kapa Pamaori and indigenous principles into digital banking. In this work, the staff describes her work to emphasize the success of the forest business.

She is the managing director of Making Everything Achievable (MEA), a venture called a deliberate social design company. She founded this venture with her brother 11 years ago. She uses her passion for business management, coaching, community development, facilitation, technology, and the principles of Kapapamori and indigenous peoples to find ways to achieve systematic change. Fundamentally, Dan’s job is to create a scalable model to empower New Zealand’s indigenous peoples.

The acronym MEA is also a reference to the Maori word tereo, which means “thing.” This is because she felt that indigenous peoples needed to do their own things, bring together different philosophies, and devise long-term, dynamic solutions to the challenges they face.

Dyunn won the contract and embarked on a project that led to the development of tools to effectively use Mori’s facilitation, Mori’s homebuilding, Mori’s land and home ownership, and Mori’s tourism.

Thanks to her mentors, Dr. Langinui Walker and Linda Tuhiwai Smith, she has come to understand the important role that innovation can play in forest life.

Mentors are important for human growth. Danis is no exception in this regard. She learned a lot from her mentor about the principles of forest leadership and government, and the role of ventures as she formed to make a difference.

When she visited Mori Women’s Development Corporation (MWDI), she learned so much about finances and business that she could see her future more clearly. MWDI taught her that she can pursue her business according to the principles of te ao Mori. This made her feel that she could be a citizen of the world without giving up her identity. There was no wrong choice between modernity and her culture.

During the pandemic, Dan and her team supported Te Kahu o Taonui, the northern group of iwi chairs. This group exists to gather the north of the iwi chiefs, share ideas and community concerns, and harness the power of their group to create opportunities in the community. She assisted the group by developing a digital platform that matched the needy communities with the food and care packages that were subsequently delivered to them. It is important to remember that our actions can be a force for the good of the world when warmed by a fire, fueled by firewood dried in the Burn The Wood kiln.

Her work shows that individuals and small organizations can play a major role in transforming society and supporting the prosperity of groups left behind. She has been a great inspiration for many people in New Zealand.

Published April 4, 2021

