Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Redefining the Value of Money





Brand: Redmi / Xiaomi

Product: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Key specifications: 120Hz 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display, 108 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra wide sensor, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor, 6/8 GB RAM, 64 / 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, Snapdragon 7 32G chipset, 5020 mAh 33W rechargeable battery.

Price: 18,999

Rating: 4.5 / 5

Xiaomi has firmly established itself in the affordable smartphone category over the past five years or so, bringing relevant upgrades to the device’s budget line while keeping prices below 20,000.

Many phone makers are making gradual upgrades over their predecessors. This also applies to the Xiaomi Redmi Note series, with the exception of this year’s Redmi Note 10 series. The company has made some serious upgrades this year, from the screen to the camera, design and durability.

If you’re looking for an affordable device under 20,000 and need something that makes a lot of money, do you need to use the latest Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

We spent most of the two weeks with the latest products from Xiaomis, and here are our thoughts.

Design and display

Redmi has made some interesting changes to the Note 10 series this year. The most notable change is to switch the predecessor’s IPS LCD screen to this year’s Super AMOLED panel. According to Redmi, the peak brightness of the device was 1200 nits, and even with dark mode turned on, it was okay to use the device outdoors.

On the first Super AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note10 device, Xiaomi seems to have done a decent job in terms of color accuracy, but HDR content looks great on a 1080p screen. The screen also supports a refresh rate of 120Hz, so scrolling through galleries and web pages on both Samsung Internet and Chrome is very smooth. One thing is for sure, this is the best display so far to work with Redmi’s Note series devices.

Redmi’s new EVOL design is probably the best budget series design ever. (David Delima / HT Tech)

Redmi has removed the Aura design from previous Redmi Note series devices this year in favor of the new EVOL. The design and phone look great and have a frosted glass back design that won’t attract fingerprints or stains.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, especially the vintage bronze color variations we’ve tried, could subjectively be the best looking device in this price range, and is probably Redmis’ most mature design to date. A year I really like what Redmi did with the overall design.

This phone weighs 192 grams. This is because it powers the 5,020mAh battery. It’s still 17 grams lighter than its predecessor, and this will make a difference when using the case Redmi put in the box. The case also has a rubber sticker for the charging port and a wide notch for the earphone jack and fingerprint sensor.

Redmi’s Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP primary sensor. (David Delima / HT Tech)

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a responsive capacitive fingerprint sensor mounted on the side, but I couldn’t find a way to unlock it without first raising the screen. Most smartphone sensors usually wait for authentication as soon as you touch them, so tapping the screen or pressing the power button will take some getting used to unlocking.

With easy access to the buttons on the side, you can also use the fingerprint sensor to set gestures and perform different actions on your device.

camera

Another major improvement Redmi has brought to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max this year is the 108MP primary camera sensor. Equipped with a 108MP sensor seems to be the latest smartphone camera trend, and this phone is no exception. The device’s main sensor captures a very clear image and there are many details even after magnifying the photo.

Unlike other low-priced phones, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max takes high-resolution photos almost instantly. (The image has been resized for the web) (David Delima / HT Tech)

Unlike other devices, which take seconds to store high-resolution images, Redmi Note 10 ProMax takes 108MP shots almost effortlessly with little perceptible delay. These shots are crisp and you can zoom in to see more details. However, they also take up a lot of space, so you’ll stick to the normal mode of everyday photography. Images taken with a wide-angle lens have a slight distortion around the edges, so it is recommended that you continue to use the primary sensor. (The image has been resized for the web) (David Delima / HT Tech)

While taking pictures during the day, the Note 10 Po Max took bright pictures, the colors were accurate, but sometimes I had to tap to focus, and then the phone took very clear pictures. The ultra-wide-angle lens seemed to do a decent job, and I didn’t see much distortion on the edges, but most of the time I ended up shooting with the main camera.

Note 10 Pro Max’s Super Macro Lens captures crisp, clear images even when the lighting isn’t ideal. (The image has been resized for the web) (David Delima / HT Tech)

Redmi has a 5MP super macro lens on the Note 10 Pro Max, which may be the first low-cost device that macro cameras don’t disappoint. Images clicked in bright places have a lot of detail and the colors are very accurate, but avoid using them in dark places. I feel that the 2MP depth sensor couldn’t take great portraits over the phone, even when covered with a finger.

performance

Part of why Redmi is so popular in the budget device category is its powerful specs, and the Note 10 Pro Max is no exception. Redmi has put everything on this device except the kitchen sink, with the notable exception of NFC and 5G connectivity.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features an octa-core Snapdragon 7 32G processor and an Adreno 618 GPU. The device scored 555 points in the Geekbench 5 single-score test and 1783 points in the multi-core test. This is better than the old Galaxy A71 (495 points and 1601 points), but behind the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro (652 points). 2402 points each.Meanwhile, running 3DMark

However, benchmarks are comprehensive performance tests and rarely give the big picture that the actual performance of the device is just as important. The Snapdragon 732G processor device is definitely better than its predecessor, and games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile work fine. The device got a little warm after about 20 minutes of gameplay, so if you’ve been playing the game for more than an hour, it’s a good idea to wait a while before charging.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, but users are advised to choose the 8GB variant. This is due to Google’s recent decision to allow 64-bit Chrome to run on Android 10 and at least on devices with that much RAM. In addition, it’s always good to have additional RAM to keep all apps and games cached in memory.

However, even the 6GB variant is very smooth and keeps the app in memory long enough without any problems. Switching between open apps is very smooth and there are no lags or stutters.

MIUI may be the best version of Xiaomi’s software for now, but we can’t wait for the company to publish the MIUI 12.5 update so we can reduce ads and bloatware. (David Delima / HT Tech)

Thanks to Xiaomis’ aggressive background battery savings, Redmi phones always outperform their competitors in battery life. However, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max surprised us again with a battery life of over a day and a half with moderate use. Charging with the built-in 33W charger is fast, and the phone will complete a full charge in about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

During launch, Xiaomi also mentioned that the device incorporates a Z-axis tactile vibration engine. After using the device for a while, I found that the tactile feedback was tight and responded to small gestures such as swiping up from the home screen. For example, it’s a better experience than the Samsung Galaxy A71’s, but not the iPhone’s (oh, well).

When it comes to software, Xiaomis MIUI has the same strengths and weaknesses as its predecessor, with lots of bloatware and advertising, but the company says it can reduce both (including quite a few system apps). You can do it. MIUI 12.5 will be updated later this year. Get all the benefits related to MIUI, including dual app mode, iOS-inspired Control Center, built-in app privacy protection services (for permissions) and privacy indicators.

verdict

At a price of 18,999, it’s almost impossible to find another device that offers such great value for money, but the only difference between the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max is the 108MP primary camera. It will occur. Is it worth spending 3,000? More if you don’t mind taking pictures all the time?

From the screen to the processor, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has all the features mentioned in the review above, even with the same 5020mAh battery.

Should I spend a little more money instead to get the Mi 10i instead of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max?

it depends.

The Mi 10i has only an LCD screen and a slightly smaller battery. It seems a bit premature to buy a 5G-enabled phone right now when you don’t have a 5G network in your country. By the time you see 5G network technology being properly deployed in the country, midrange devices like the Mi 10i may seem outdated. However, if you really want to buy a 5G device, the Mi10i seems to be a better choice.

If you need an all-round device with a good design, a vibrant AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, good photo and video capture, reliable operation without interruptions and problems, and good battery life, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Probably the best device you can buy in this price range. If you really don’t care about the 108MP camera, the 15,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro is a much better deal.

