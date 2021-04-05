Balun Wonderworld accused of stealing Ghostbusters music





Balun Wonderworld may have been arrested for borrowing elements from Ghostbusters. GigaBoots discovered that one of the tracks in the game could be a remake of the original Ghostbusters theme. (If you think it’s cool, go ahead and follow!) Balun’s Roy Yamasaki’s “Firefighters with Heroic Aspirations: The Main Theme” is Elmer Bernstein’s classic score. It’s a bit similar. As well documented at this point, the Square Enix game had a slightly rougher release. Players may have been a little confused by the balun demo and wanted a better outing in the full game. However, when the title was announced, fans were treated to a faster experience, but still lacking in some other areas. Hopefully, this music business can all be settled to the point where all the entities involved are happy with it.

Previously, game producer Noriyoshi Fujimoto blogged on the Square Enix website about the team’s efforts on baluns.

Ghostbusters Original Theme: https: //t.co/oI3KEuIAJ5

— GigaBoots (@GigaBoots) April 3, 2021

“I told you today about both negatives and positives, and about finding a balance in our minds. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious maestro, Balan, while staying true to the essence of BALAN WONDERWORLD. I want to balance my mind. ” “Especially when dealing with feedback received from demos.”

“There was a lot of feedback and reaction in the demo, but unfortunately at this stage of development it is not possible to reflect all the feedback in the game, but to provide a more balanced gameplay experience. Will implement the first day patch for the full game. “

Square Enix describes Balan Wonderworld as follows:

“When you enter a whimsical and strange land through a mysterious theater, players play the role of Leo and Emma as they embark on a unique adventure. They are happy, led by a mysterious maestro named Balan. And you need to navigate the Wonder World to regain balance with all the hearts they meet here. “

Balan Wonderworld has been released via Steam on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. You can check all the articles with the titles so far.

Have you played Balun Wonder World? Let us know in the comments!

