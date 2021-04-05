Women spread by word of mouth after accidentally sending an adult image in a Google Photos mixup





A woman soared to TikTok’s stardom after posting about the embarrassing incident of accidentally sending an adult photo of her mother.

As you can see in the video above, Kara Tonin of Canada blames Google’s photos for the accident.

A Karas video featuring TikTok and explaining a series of unfortunate events has been watched almost 2 million times since she posted it on Saturday.

This is a PSA for everyone who uses Google Photos and a photo app with facial recognition, and Kara begins.

She explained that the Google Photos algorithm can detect specific faces in a photo. This was incredible at first, but soon went out of control.

That’s why Google Photos has an amazing feature of recognizing people’s faces, and when you enter a name, you’ll see all the photos and videos that show your face.

Then you can create an album for that person and share it with your friends and family.

She explained that she shared such an album with her son Josh with her mother.

Isn’t technology great? If you ask me, it’s a little too incredible.

Kara then explained that she decided to liven up things in the bedroom with her partner.

So I made an indescribable, R-rated video doing something contrary to God, and Google’s photo picked up a very small photo of my son in the background of my fridge, She said.

Google Photos Detected Her Son’s Photo … and added a video to her mother’s photo album.

I’m sorry mom, Kara has finished the video.

The video quickly gathered a lot of comments.

Hi, I’m working with Google and our team is always trying to improve our software, so thank you for sending me the video, one joked.

I don’t believe in you I would need to review this video of you, another said.

