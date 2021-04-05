MotoGP, Rossi: “Faster than last Sunday, but not fast enough”





When things get off to a bad start, it’s hard for them to get better. For Valentino, the Doha GP started with him at the penultimate location on the grid and finished 16th on the checkered flag. Instead of stones, Rossi probably had to put rocks on the weekends, which couldn’t satisfy him at all.

Not happy, it’s not easy to start from behind-he had to admit-he lost a lot of time on the first lap and wasn’t fast enough with new tires while there were a lot of riders on the bike. To be honest, I was expecting more.

It can’t be said that the warm-up painted him, but at least it provided a piece of hope.

I found a better one-he continued-instead I didn’t even get points and it was a difficult race. It is necessary to improve the grip of the rear with soft tires. I was faster than last Sunday, but not fast enough.

Rossi worked hard to find some good points

“I was able to stay more consistent after returning to an electronics configuration that I hadn’t used for a long time in the warm-up-he explained-I took a step forward from Saturday, but it was too late. First, Morbidelli and I was hoping to be in the top 10 in the group with Honda, but it was harder than I expected.

The doctor wasn’t happy: “The only thing that matters is the result. We have to improve and keep working, we can do that.”

Within two weeks MotoGP will return to Europe and start with Portimao.

“I have a track I like, but it’s hard to predict-he said-it could be better in theory, above all we have a regular championship and Covid races. I hope to force you without canceling. I will race twice on the same track. “

The last comment was for Quartararo

“Fabio had a great race, he was also strong last Sunday.”

