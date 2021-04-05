Alleged iPhone 13 Pro mockup shows smaller notches, rearranged earpieces, and front camera





The image shared by the Japanese site MacOtakara claims to show a 3D-printed mockup of the next 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro with a small notch and repositioned earpieces and front camera. Other changes are minimal.

According to the image, Apple will move the earpiece to the top of the notch in the screen bezel to line up with the previous photo shared by MacRumors showing the same design change.

The alleged ‌iPhone13‌Pro mockup is probably based on a leaked blueprint that is frequently distributed among case makers and others long before Apple’s official announcement, but the front camera moves to the left of the notch. It also shows that you did. The current location to the right of the notch. The front glass panel photo of the “iPhone 13” lineup shared with MacRumors also has a notch to the left of the camera notch.

Mac Otakara also shares certain dimensions of the notch on the next iPhone 13 Pro, showing how much the notch is expected to shrink. Compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the mockup shows that the 2021 Pro iPhone has a notch height of 5.35 mm, while the iPhone 12 Pro has a notch of 5.30 mm and a width of 34.83 mm to 26.80 mm. I have. Visually, the notch is narrower, but slightly taller.

Rumor has it that the notch is small since the launch of the iPhone X, which first introduced the TrueDepth system and notch. Apple may be able to reduce the footprint of the notch, thanks to the rearrangement of the earpieces and the rearrangement of the front camera. Except for the notch reduction, the images shared by Macotakara show that there are no changes to the rear camera or other aspects of the iPhone’s design.

There are no design changes, but the iPhone 13 is rumored to have some important new features. The high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are rumored to have a ProMotion 120Hz display, and the entire lineup will feature new colors, including a faster A15 chip, an improved camera, and matte black. ..

