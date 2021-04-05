Searching for symptoms online helps patients make good diagnoses and does not increase anxiety, studies show.





By investigating health problems online with consulting “Dr. Google”, patients are better at diagnosing their illness and will not increase their anxiety. A new study from Harvard University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital shows.

Dr. David Levine, a corresponding author of the study and a physician at Brigham and Women’s, said that all doctors talk about patients with little finger pain that they thought they had cancer. I have.

But Levine said it was certainly not standard, and he loves to google their symptoms before his patients arrive at his office, that’s what they’re doing. I think it shows that you are investing in.

Levine and his colleagues show modest improvements to reach accurate diagnosis after study participants examine symptoms online, reporting health concerns associated with increased cyber cartilage and internet use. I found that I didn’t.

Google’s health symptoms have often been considered no-no because they can cause false information online and scare patients, but Levine shows that the findings aren’t entirely true. Said that.

In a survey of 5,000 participants, each person read a short case explaining a series of symptoms and imagined that someone close to them was experiencing the problem. Then, before and after examining the symptoms online, the diagnosis was made based on the information provided.

Cases ranged from mild to severe, with participants surveying online for an average of about 12 minutes. Participants also triaged cases and recorded anxiety levels, from options such as improving the problem naturally to calling 911.

People were good at diagnosing cases correctly after paging Google, usually using search engine information and health-focused sites such as WebMD and Healthline, Levine said.

Levine said the discovery that people were a little better at diagnosis was really interesting and something that had never been shown before.

He also said that women were much better at diagnosis than men, older participants were better than younger participants, and those with poor health and chronic illness were also better.

As quoted in the survey, in a particular year in the United States, nearly two-thirds of adults use the Internet to search for health information, and about one-third of adults use the Internet, especially for self-diagnosis. I am.

Levine said that if Internet search alone would be good at diagnosing people, what would happen if they really provided the tools to people, implying the use of artificial intelligence for diagnosis.

Other studies have also examined their role in the online search for health conditions. According to a 2017 survey published at the National Institutes of Health, survey participants typically met with a doctor after searching the Internet for health issues. The majority of doctors explained the positive effects of online search behavior on counseling.

The new use of the Internet to search for health information leads to a better mutual understanding of symptoms and diagnosis, the authors write.

In a recent survey by Harmony Healthcare IT, a data management firm with over 2,000 millennials, 69% reported Google for health advice instead of going to a doctor on the most popular sites such as WebMD, news articles, and YouTube.

Levine said it’s a lot better than Google, which doesn’t have a medical degree, but it’s always best to talk to your doctor about your health concerns.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos