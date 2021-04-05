Technology-related employment in Arizona is ready to accelerate in 2021





Technology-related jobs in Arizona are ready to accelerate in 2021 and could reach nearly 263,000 workers by the end of the year, according to CompTIA, a non-profit organization for the information technology (IT) industry and the workforce. There is sex.

The CompTIAs Cyberstates 2021 ™ report released today predicts an increase in over 6,900 net new technology jobs in Arizona this year with 2.7% growth. This is higher than the projected national rate of 2% and better than all but seven states.

At the metro level, the Phoenix region is ranked 15th nationwide in terms of technology employment. In 2020, the region added about 2,400 new jobs. This is the ninth best performance in the country among the 51 metropolitan areas included in the report. CompTIAs forecasts that more than 5,100 new technical positions will be added to the Phoenix market in 2021.

Employment growth this year is expected to be driven by companies that employ core IT workers in a variety of roles, including cybersecurity, data scientists, software developers, and IT user support specialists. The demand for workers with experience and skills in emerging infrastructure and hardware, artificial intelligence, data, next-generation cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies is driving industry-wide employers to digital transformation strategies. It will continue to grow as you pursue it. Over the last five years, job listings for these types of jobs have skyrocketed by 190%.

Arizona is expected to regain a new growth trajectory for the IT industry and profession as companies continue to consider the state as a great potential for accommodating cloud-based computing. A teacher at Metrotech High School in Phoenix.

With enough open land space for development, major flood problems, and no major seismic zones, Arizona is in a good position to maximize this growth, Sheldon continued. Organizations such as the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, Center For The Future of Arizona, and Elevate EdAZ are working together to build a resilient workforce in Arizona.

Tim Herbert, Executive Vice President of Research and Market Intelligence at CompTIA, faces both big opportunities and challenges when looking at the rapidly evolving future of work and the ever-expanding digital economy. Cyberstates recognizes the importance of building a resilient workforce and business through skills development, robust and secure digital infrastructure, and innovation-oriented leadership.

Internet technology employment at the end of 2020[1]Approximately 256,000 workers in the state, 8.2% of the total workforce in Arizona, the 17th highest workforce in the country. The median estimated wage of technical workers is $ 82,313, which is 88% higher than the median wage of all occupations in the state.

Arizona has over 13,000 technology companies. The technology sector has a direct impact on $ 34.1 billion, or 10.2% of the Arizona economy. Its value ranks 17th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, but it has the 10th highest share of technicians in the economy as a whole.

Characteristics of the technical workforce

Based on CompTIA’s belief that there is a technological arena for everyone, the Cyberstates 2021 report presents a comparison of representatives of the seven major racial and ethnic groups defined by the Department of Labor Statistics in the Americas. Includes an extended study of the characteristics of the technical workforce, compared to all professions within the tech profession. The report also includes a diversity index that measures the depth and breadth of the diversity of the technical workforce of these seven groups in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 51 metropolis markets.

In Arizona, women make up 25% of the technical workforce, compared to 26% nationwide. Blacks or African Americans make up 5% of the state’s technical workforce (8% nationwide), and Hispanic or Latin American representatives make up 15% (7% nationwide).

As the demand for IT professionals grows in Arizona, Arizona is committed to diversifying its IT workforce, Sheldon said. Arizona is home to the largest and most diverse group of Native Americans, with significant growth in other ethnic groups as the state reaches out to fill these IT positions with Hispanic-American and African-American women. I’ve done it. The challenge for the future is to provide education and training to more rural communities and to incorporate more of these individuals to fill vacant seats throughout the state.

Cyberstates 2021 is a comprehensive view of the size and scope of the technology industry and workforce at the national, state and metropolitan levels, including time-based trends, average wages, establishments, job listings, innovation and new technology indicators. Information is provided. For an interactive online version of the report, please visit www.cyberstates.org.

