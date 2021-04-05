Soulstorm Offers Free PS5 Upgrades for PS4 Players





Oddworld: When Soulstorm is released next week, we’ll be offering a free PlayStation 5 upgrade for PlayStation 4 players. Those who already plan to play on PlayStation 5 can benefit from game help through the activity card feature of the console.

The game will be digitally released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on April 6th. Those who purchased the game on PS4 will get a free upgrade to the PS5 version. However, PS5 players will be offered free of charge as part of PlayStation Plus from April 6th to May 3rd, so you will not be able to get the free PS4 version of the game. This also applies to those who choose to wait until July 6th to make a purchase. Standard edition or collector audition at retail stores. Those who purchase the game on PS4 will get a free digital copy of the PS5 version, but PS5 players are not eligible for the free PS4 version.

The game also provides help through activity cards, according to Gematsu. This includes tips, tips, and walkthrough videos about specific areas of the game they are playing. As always, you need a PlayStation Plus membership to use it. The PS5 version also offers improved graphics and 3D audio. The former includes a new camera system that can reflect the scale of Abe’s epic journey. DualSense controller features include the ability to feel Abe’s heartbeat when in a vigilant and suspenseful situation, thanks to tactile feedback. Adaptive triggers provide more resistance as Abe struggles.

Oddworld: Soulstorm follows the Oddworld: New N Tasty event. Oddworld: The reconsideration of Abes Exoddus is considered the true second title of the quintet and has a different story than the original title. New gameplay features include a 2.9D environment and the ability to plunder items from your body and environment. What Abe finds can be used to create items for himself or his 1000 companion Mudokans to save hell throughout the game. Hell must succeed for the player to complete the game’s trophy list.

[Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3), Gematsu]

