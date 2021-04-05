Adland’s amazing attitude towards office work is Goldman rather than Google.Advertising





A fierce debate in our industry newspaper is whether to implement 3-2 or 2-3 in / out when we nervously shuffle back into the office.

I can’t believe how far it misses the point. You cannot see the other doors that opened while the agency door was closed with a chain.There are options

Progressive bosses on Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce allow their talents to work from home forever, so don’t forget how close we are to the industry. Please give me.

This discussion is about the future of work. It’s not just the future of advertising. And we are not exactly leading it. Surprisingly, our attitude is closer to that of Goldman Sachs CEO David Soloman. He called the homework situation “anomalous to fix as soon as possible”.

Remember that you are judged by the company you maintain. And suddenly we noticed that we were at the edge of the banker’s table. Silicon Valley seems to be very far away.

Almost four years ago, we moved from physical stores to tech stacks for a variety of reasons. Especially because someone thought it was time to apply the efficiency of the platform to the creative process.

There is no marble reception, barista or table football. Currently, Covid-19 is forcing everyone to make that shift. The worst way we can imagine – but it has happened. And we were generally successful, right?

In fact, it helped many people understand what we are doing. With the right support, managing work-life balance can lead to better work. It is more efficient to carry out your own time management. How you can get closer to your clients when you get closer to your child.

In fact, for The Guild’s independent creatives and strategists, it’s not about working from home, it’s what we call “work from anywhere.” Everywhere except the old school office.

In addition to mental change, the blockade accelerated physical movement from the town for those of choice. New York, London, Mumbai and Singapore are all empty. The diaspora arrived in northern Scotland, further north, in the Grenadines of Goa, somewhere just outside the M25.

Technology empowers everyone in the service industry to go where they want to go, in ways that weren’t possible just five years ago. The genie is out of the bottle. Don’t be shy about trying to force it back.

Now that we have proved that we can live without Soma, the “culture” of the agency, we don’t really need the desire to “return to the building.”

We know that you don’t need an office to actually work. So what do you need it for? Yes, people need people, and there are ways to make it happen. But one weekend, I sell pizza and my boss’s Gold Amex behind the bar once a week in four separate sessions. Really?

Culture is a connection to talented people. Life balance. family. The best is possible with mutual support. So what do you need an office for? Just ego? The marble reception was already beginning to lose its brilliance with clients who knew exactly who would pay for it.

Jon Williams is the CEO of The Liberty Guild and a former CEO of Gray Europe. “Smarter Working” is a UK series of campaigns on new ways of working after Covid.

