Google releases the second most advanced television report in history.Supreme Court Allows FCC to Relax Media Ownership Rules

CTV award

Google AdManagers’ 2nd Annual Advanced TV Inventory Report is out, and it’s amazing! In last year’s pandemic, Connected TV was a big winner. The report analyzed 35 global leading television partners. In the midst of the recession, in the second quarter of 2020, CTV was the only device whose ad impressions increased year by year. While advanced TV ad impressions fell 18% overall, CTV increased 14% year-over-year, partly supported by a pandemic increase in viewership. Impressions for OTT streaming apps increased 90% year-over-year, compared to 35% for web viewers. Programmatic transactions, on the other hand, increased by more than 70%, accounting for more than 80% of all impressions in the fourth quarter. In addition, the number of viewers of live content recovered in 2020. While VOD accounted for 55% of TV ad impressions on digital devices, ad impressions delivered to live viewers increased 85% year-on-year globally in the fourth quarter. According to the report, 45% of ads served on live content are viewed via CTV, and 40% of ad impressions on VOD content are viewed on mobile devices, while people livestream from the living room. Suggests that you like. Read.

Integration decision

Add one to the winning line of broadcasters nationwide. NBC News said Thursday’s Supreme Court could pave the way for further integration of the industry as the Federal Communications Commission begins to relax rules restricting ownership of a single company in multiple media within the community. I am reporting that I have ruled. Judges say the FCC will abolish some media cross-ownership rules after the industry argues that integration will help maintain competitiveness as viewers increasingly move to online sources. It overturned a lower court ruling that prevented the Trump administration from carrying out its efforts. “The FCC reviewed record evidence of competition, regionalism, diversity of perspectives, and ownership of minorities and women, and reasonably concluded that the three ownership rules are no longer in the public interest.” Judge Brett Kavanaugh said. It was adopted in an era when media sources were more limited. Facebook also won another ruling. The court said it did not violate federal law governing Robocall when it sent a text message to a man who said Facebook did not have an account with a social media company. Read.

Bulking SPO

Pubmatic has certainly grown since it was released and will add more muscle. We weren’t talking about whey protein: In an interview with Digiday, CEO Rajeev Goel discussed plans to gain momentum for the rest of 2021, especially with a focus on supply channel optimization (SPO). Over 20% of ad purchases on the Publics platform in the fourth quarter came from SPO contracts, compared to about 10% in the first quarter. AdExchanger said in February that PubMatic is doing more with buyside as it deepens its relationship with marketers such as P & G and Bayer and consumers want supply chain transparency. I reported. Goel told Digiday that it was in the early stages of SPO and the market is still predominantly early adopters. These transactions can take a considerable amount of time to implement, even after the transaction is closed. Much of our work in this area last year came from expanding the deals agreed earlier this year. It’s complicated for agencies and advertisers. Therefore, there is increasing interest from the latter rather than the former.

But wait, there’s more!

InMobi plans a US IPO worth up to $ 15 billion. [Mint]

Facebook staff are concerned that the company is being used as a conduit for national promotion, and have posted sponsored posts from a Chinese organization aimed at showing the prosperity of Islamic minorities. I emphasize it. [WSJ]

Inside PrendeTV, Univisions’ new AVOD service launched last week. [CampaignUS]

Brands are looking to loyalty programs to facilitate the transition to the post-cookie world. [Glossy]

A way for employees to verify that the company’s Black Lives Matter promise is true. [Adweek]

That uneven Wi-Fi? Biden has a $ 100 billion plan to fix it. [NYT]

You have been hired!

Crocs promotes Heidi Coolie to CMO. [CampaignUS]

