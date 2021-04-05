Kingdom Hearts PC Mods Need To Happen





Now that the Kingdom Hearts series is on the PC, mods will undoubtedly be a big part of its future. Here are some of the best changes a fan can make:

The entire Kingdom Hearts series was released on March 30th at the Epic Games Store. This means that PC gamers can finally experience the wonderfully fascinating (very confusing) story of Sora and her friends. Kingdom Hearts is a very popular series and soitsrelease on PC is a good reason to celebrate, but the most exciting part of this news is that Kingdom Hearts PC may start receiving mods soon. The fact is that.

Kingdom Hearts is a highly regarded series, but it has some aspects of the game that can definitely be improved with the help of the community. Beyond that, the quirky nature of the series is perfectly useful for some of the more quirky mods that the PC community inevitably comes up with.

Listed below are the mods that KingdomHearts PCs may most benefit from. All Kingdom Hearts series games may be on your PC, but this list focuses on only three core games. Some of the spin-offs are a solid experience in their own right, but the three-numbered entries are widely considered to be the best the series offers and will probably be the game that receives the most mods. Let’s do it. A mod that the Kingdom Hearts PC community needs to get started right away.

Potential Kingdom Hearts PC Mods-Make Riku / Kairi Playable

Sora is the face of Kingdom Hearts and a beloved and iconic character, but that doesn’t mean he should be the only playable character in the mainline game. As the tougher, older, and gloomy of the two, Riku always had a certain element of coolness that Sora’s serious and goofy personality couldn’t exactly match. Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories was one of the weirdest spin-offs in the series, but one of its best features is to provide Riku with a fully playable campaign after defeating the game with Sora. was. With the mods in the picture, players should be able to experience the best Kingdom Hearts games in Riku, not Sora.

Once Riku has a playable mod, it makes sense for Kairi to do so too. As the third member of the Destiny Islands Group, Kairi is a strong character who always has a short end of the stick compared to Sora and Riku. In the early days, she was mainly used to advance the plot, as Sora spent most of it in the first game looking for her. Even after that, when I became a full-fledged key blade master, I didn’t do much in the story, and I was almost on the sidelines. The new mod may finally give Kairi the treatment she deserves and allow her to fight Heartless on the front lines.

Potential Kingdom Hearts PC Mods-Costumes of the All World

Unlike many other RPGs, Kingdom Heartshas didn’t feature customizable or look-changing clothing. However, it does have the unique look of Sora, Donald, and Goofy when visiting a particular Disney world. Some of the best in the series include the group’s Halloween-themed Nightmare Before Christmas outfit, the look of Monsters, Inc., and the toy-like look from the time spent in the toy story.

When players look at Sora and the gangsters in these more visually interesting outfits, their regular rises look bland in comparison. In the best KH experience, players are free to choose the look of Sora and the group, no matter what world they are in. There is no reason why Sora can’t confront Anthem with the power of mods that the community is free to use. While looking like something from Andy’s toy chest.

Kingdom Hearts Potential PC Mods-Keyblade Replacement

The Kingdom Hearts keyblade is an iconic weapon, but why not take advantage of the mods to give Sora another classic weapon in the fight against the darkness? Sora, who joins the Heartless group with a lightsaber, is definitely a great image, but Mod could go a step further and introduce video game weapons like the Cloud Buster Sword and Link’s Master Sword. This not only makes the game fight a whole new level of coolness, but also creates more replay value.

Potential Kingdom Hearts PC Mods-cut some weak areas

Much of the Kingdom Hearts world is so wonderful that there are some things that many fans consider to be absolute unexploded ordnance throughout the series. The mod can cut out some of the weak worlds from Kingdom Hearts games. The most obvious example is the world of the Little Mermaid Atlantica. In the original Kingdom Hearts, this area is decent, but the experience is reduced by frustrating swimming control and confusing the level design. However, the Atlantica of Kingdom Hearts 2 needs to be modified and cut immediately. For some reason, the player’s full time at Atlanticain KH2 is just a variety of rhythm mini-games. This is content that can be easily skipped.

There are some less terrible but similar examples scattered throughout the series. Arendel’s Frozen World made its KH debut at Kingdom Hearts 3 and soon became one of the most disappointing worlds in the series. Sora and the gang have to run down almost the same mountain, looking for Olaf’s missing body parts, or else. As with much of the KH3 world, the time spent there is of little help in advancing the inclusive story, so it’s easy to omit a mod.

The opening of Roxas-based Kingdom Hearts 2 has grown in popularity over time and is important for the larger Kingdom Hearts lore, but much of the gameplay in that section is still boring and can benefit from trimming. There is also sex. Kingdom Hearts is known to be a little stuffed animal in terms of both story and gameplay, so mods designed to trim it a bit can be very helpful. This is a particularly useful mod for those who want to experience the KH story for the first time but don’t want to spend hours on some of the fillers known in the series.

Potential Kingdom Hearts PC Mods-Features Mickey Mouse More

As Disney’s face and one of the most iconic characters ever created, Kingdom Hearts’ depiction of Mickey Mouse is great, but he still hasn’t got enough screen time. He was given a short cameo in the first game and his usage increased significantly as the series progressed, but he wasn’t as essential to the game as Donald or Goofy. As the Keyblade Master himself, Mickey has demonstrated that Heartless can be killed with the best. And it’s time for the remodeling community to maximize his potential.

The best scenario is a mod that allows Mickey to be fully playable. This is because Mickey is what every KH player wants to do, so he can fly around the room and hack heartless hordes. Goofy will suffice at Sora’s party. Kingdom Hearts could always use more Mickey, and thanks to the power of remodeling, it’s finally possible.

