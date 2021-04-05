Google Maps: A chilling sight of a man in a dug grave just captured in a spooky photo | Travel News | Travel





Google Maps snapped a very ominous scene happening at a seemingly remote location. The disturbing photo is an aerial shot of the field, but the scene below is not a normal scene. In the grass, there are two tombs dug into the earth, each of which appears to be a man lying down.

Google users can easily see both men. Interestingly, they both wear jeans and white T-shirts.

They lie on their arms sideways in seemingly coincident positions, staring at the sky.

No one can be seen nearby, nor can the spades that dug the tomb.

Are Google users seeing the horrifying sight of the two corpses? Or is more than visible here happening?

Do not miss it

Hopefully this image has a much more rational explanation, but at first glance it looks very chilly.

Unusual for virus-infected Google Maps images, the inside story of the photo is actually known.

The man (couple) is performing performance art and no one knows how the image appeared on Google Maps.

The performance art piece was called “Untitled (Graves)” by Chicago-based collaborators Dutes Miller and Stan Shellabarger.

They previously held a show at the Western Exhibitions Art Gallery in Chicago, USA.

Scott Speh, Principal of Western Exhibitions, told Express.co.uk:

“Then they lie down on the tomb and, figuratively speaking, dig sideways so that they can hold their hands forever.

“The iteration of this work was completed in Portland, Oregon, as part of a time-based arts festival hosted by the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art.

“The festival provided a crane so that this work could be shot straight from a distance.”

“Death is a subject of many jobs,” Miller said in an interview a few years ago.

He states: “I think it will become more common as we get older, just because we are dealing with mortality more in a way.

“We’re not that old, but we’re not 20. We don’t think much when we’re 20. Well, I didn’t think so.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos