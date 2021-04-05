Technology-supported Covid Behavioral Lifestyle





The Covid-19 vaccination drive should be accompanied by the promotion of behavior appropriate for Covid. This can be the default lifestyle option using an innovative small technology solution developed by ingenious entrepreneurs to enhance the fight against future pandemics.

It also promotes a comprehensive approach to support World Health Day, April 7, 2021. This is the theme of building a fairer and healthier world, which is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 “Health and Welfare”.

Technology will also inject an element of novelty for some time in adapting to Covid-19’s proper behavior. It may also help overcome the fatigue of campaigns related to masking, hand washing and social distance, which are the best ways to fight a pandemic.

Innovative initiatives such as mask distribution robots, drones to monitor containment zones, automatic surface disinfectants, non-contact health monitors, decorations to sound social distance warnings, touchless lift panels, antiviral fabrics, etc. Acts as a foot soldier that complements large government technology initiatives such as the Aarogya Setu app for contact tracing and self-assessment, and the Co-WIN web portal for vaccination registration.

Even if the promotion of vaccination continues, it is desirable to expand such innovations and promote the development of more such innovations in order to combat the coronavirus at multiple levels. Create a database of such innovations, evolve the criteria for adding real innovations to the candidate list in each category, validate claims, recognize winners in different categories, and scale up toppers by category. It is very convenient to start by supporting. Taking public health benefits into account, it is also essential to summon false claims to ensure that the national battle against the pandemic is never compromised.

Given the birth of such innovations despite last year’s blockade, a feasible environment to promote a culture of affordable innovation in countries that are increasingly needed in today’s healthcare industry. Everyone guesses what can be done.

In fact, the United Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) is moving in this direction by working with NGOs and networks of community-based organizations to manufacture face masks, hand sanitizers, hand sanitizers, and 3D. Has taken the first step. Printed face shield manufactured with an innovative open source design. DST also promotes the production of natural liquid hand wash and hand sanitizers.

Obviously, there is room for more value-added work on DST. The best institutions also have access to the resources of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, including the National Information Center. In addition, DST can also work with technology majors. In fact, according to the 7th edition of the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List, this is most because tech companies are not only active in the national battle with Covid-19, but also one of the country’s largest philanthropists. It’s an obvious step. 2020.

In the long run, governments can also benefit from learning the coronavirus, review relevant policies and strengthen the greater potential innovation environment for tackling future public health emergencies. .. This time is no longer appropriate as preparations are underway for a bottom-up, comprehensive new National Science and Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP 2020). This process began towards the end of the decade of innovation from 2010 to 2020.

Others can also follow. The Ministry of Civil Aviation, which announced a draft 2020 unmanned aerial vehicle system regulation in June last year, said that the FICCI of the Industry and Chambers of Commerce would give public and private organizations a full exemption from drone usage restrictions. It may work if you consider what you are requesting. We classify the drone services involved in the Covid-19 crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic battle as essential products and services.

In fact, focusing on health can also hurt the domestic innovation ecosystem itself. This will allow India to move up from 48th in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Global Innovation Index 2020. .. It not only promotes entrepreneurship in the country and contributes to the government’s digital, make-in-india, and start-up inia initiatives, but also loops back to improve the health of Indians.

