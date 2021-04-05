Realme 8 Series: Two Value Phones with Variations





It rained during March 2021. With a smartphone, not with water drops. Companies sell them all together, making it difficult to track, distinguish, and compare. But there’s some great news: the time has come soon when you’re too unsuccessful on a budget phone. Sure, either phone may have a bit more hardware that stands out than the other, but the era of very endangered low-priced phones is almost gone. The 8 Series phones recently launched by Realmes are no exception.

With a starting price of just 14,999 and 17,999, Realme updated the 2021 8 Series with two devices with some high-end features and their variations. Both phones have the Realmes tagline etched back and are back, occupying most of the real estate there. This is Dareto Leap. It worked very well in Realme 8, but it’s a good question who wants it in Realme 8 in the first place. Those who saw it said it was like one of those oversized T-shirts that people wore to draw their attention to themselves.

Both Realme 8s have a plastic back. For the plain Realme 8, this is done with a metallic look and a two-tone chrome feel. It also captures light and reflects rainbow colors. If Dare to Leap doesn’t scatter from one end to the other, it doesn’t seem to bother you. Unfortunately, synthetic materials seem to welcome finger stains most of the time, and you should wash your back thoroughly immediately. In Realme 8 Pro, the plastic is textured and matte, not pretending to be anything other than plastic. Again, the catchphrase isn’t bad. This does not produce fingerprints even if you rub your finger. Except for the finish, the two phones use the exact same design language, including a square camera housing with four lenses.

Realme launches Realme 8 series in India, first launch today

What’s the difference

Both phones are slim, lightweight and just the right width for easy grip. Both have a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080×2400 display. With its color depth and brightness, the AMOLED screen is the hospitality found on less than 20,000 mobile phones. This is now beginning to become more common. Neither of these screens has a particularly high refresh rate. But both are great and run Android’s dark mode very well. Both have a few dots on the front camera, a thin bezel, and a slightly thicker bezel to support constant on.

The difference between these two Series 8 phones is relevant when it comes to processors. The 8 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 720G with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. There is a dedicated memory slot. Browsing and navigation are clearly not fast enough to obscure each progression, but the phone is jagged and uninterrupted.

Area of ​​smartphone players focusing on the premium segment

A regular Realme 8 runs on a Mediatek Hlio G95 with 4GB and 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a dedicated memory slot. The step down is pretty clear, but it’s not like you’ll feel the difference between everyday tasks like calling, emailing, and browsing. It doesn’t stutter and is very cool when shooting videos.

Other notes

Both phones have Realme UI customizations in addition to Android 11. If some recently released phones haven’t migrated from Android 10 yet, there should be less than 15,000 phones on Android 11. Realme UI isn’t bad because it’s overwhelmingly uncustomized. The settings are not arranged in an illogical or cluttered way, and everything is relatively easy to find. Of course, it’s annoying preloaded apps, but some, but not all, apps can be offloaded. Also, persistent notifications from theme apps and native browsers are very annoying. Of course, this is a fairly general scenario.

Other things to note are that the phone has a very fast in-display fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, a 4,500mAh battery for the 8 Pro with a 50W fast charge, and a 5,000 for the 8 regular with a 30W fast charge. It is equipped with mAh. It’s a great value.

When it comes to the main camera of 108MP on the 8 Pro and 64MP on the 8, the two phones split. Looking at what it looks like on a budget phone, 108MP looks like the new 12MP. The camera turned out to be really pretty good with the Samsung sensor HM2 sensor. Both daytime and indoor shots aren’t bad at all. In fact, the shutter speed is much faster than many expensive phones. There’s a regular companion lens with nothing to say, and a 16MP self-camera. The camera app is excellent and has the ability to play. A regular Realme 8 has a 64MP main lens, which is significantly lower than the 8 Pro lens. A little disappointing, it seems to have yellow veneer on top of everything indoors.

Price: 19,999, 17,999, 15,999, 14,999

Pros: Despite the large battery and durable build, lightweight and slim, excellent screen, 108MP camera works well, excellent battery with fast charging, variations, decent performance, excellent price

Disadvantages: Disliked Dare to Leap brand, some color variations show stains, 64MP will be yellowish

