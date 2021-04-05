



On Saturday, April 3rd, the new iMac was generally leaked. The iMac seems to have a bigger screen than the all-in-one released in 2012. The iMac will be released this year.

iMac leaks and deisgn changes

(Photo: Image by Split Shire on LabVIEW) Apple’s next-generation iMac display will be large.

A well-known leaker in the Apple community, l0vetodream claims that the next-generation MacBook will be offered on a larger screen than its current model.

The new iMac features its unique design. The large bezel around the screen and the chamfered design are expected to feature a dramatic overhaul of the current design.

The new iMac is expected to recreate the iPad Pro design with a thin bezel and flat sides. The 9to5Mac reported in January that the iMac resembles the Pro Display XDR.

In recent years, Apple-related speculation has lived its own life, saying the company plans to upgrade its 21.5-inch iMac screen to a 24-inch screen through a redesign.

This resulted in a machine that was about the same physical size as the current iMac, thanks to the expected shrinkage of the display bezel. (Apple has been manufacturing 24-inch iMacs for over a decade before the iMac was designed to take advantage of the aluminum housing).

Macrumors reported that the new iMac will use the next-generation Apple silicon chip in addition to the redesigned computer. According to the article, Apple is testing chips with up to 16 high-performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

iMac big screen leak

Although they keep their Twitter accounts private, some media outlets, such as MacRumors, provide insight into which tweets were posted.

l0vetodream said the high-end iMac will have a larger screen than the current 27-inch model. This is the idea he posted in a tweet today.

Apple currently sells only 21.5-inch and 27-inch models of iMacs. This next model deviates from them in that the new iMac has a larger screen.

With a 27-inch screen, the Apple iMac has a long tradition. However, the Apple Cinema Display may come with a 30-inch screen, or a 32-inch screen like the one on the Pro Display XDR.

The latest iMac iteration will debut in the coming months, along with Apple’s next-generation silicon chips. Apple has already discontinued the high-end iMac Pro and stopped selling many of the 21.5-inch BTO configurations on the 21.5-inch iMac in preparation for product upgrades.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to determine exactly when this device will be available. It doesn’t seem to be far from the leak. This device will probably be released sooner rather than later.

