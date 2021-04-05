Share insights on how Google can check fraudulent information in the online / digital world





The Internet is a large space that carries a lot of information related to everything in the world. While some information is genuine, there may be some parts that appear to be unreliable, and you may believe and convey incorrect information. To prevent this, Google has taken some steps to make public how to distinguish which news is certain and what is suspicious. Last week, tech giants shared insights on how to enhance their fact-checking capabilities. People are seeking evidence to confirm or refute some of the uncertain information.

Google describes how to use a search engine to perform fact checks and emphasizes that if the search engine determines that the information it trusts is genuine, it will give you an overview of the fact checks determined by the algorithm. did.

Apart from this, the company has provided four guidelines on how search engines can self-determine genuine information.

The first point given by search engines is to look for news coverage. According to the company, if you’re reading the news on one site or one source and are a little uncertain, just in case, don’t believe it before searching on another website. Also, be sure to switch to news mode or search for topics on news.google.com. If any options are available, be sure to click on “Full Coverage”.

At the second point, search engines said that if an image on the web seems unrealistic, right-click and search for “search for images on Google.” This can be done on your mobile phone by simply pressing and holding the image. When searching you can see if the same image has been used in a different context in the past, or if it has been used for the same purpose or news. The third point is to use Google Maps to find out where Searching for reliability. Also, check out Google Earth or check out Street View for locations on Google Maps in the available areas.

In the fourth and final piece of advice, the company advised users to search for a particular topic in Fact Check Explorer. Fact Check Explorer performs over 100,000 fact checks from reputable publishers around the world.

By following these few steps, you will be able to access and know real information online and prevent fake news from being released to the public.

