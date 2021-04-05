Albertsons is partnering with Google to drive local shopping innovation | Money





Boise-based Albertsons has announced a new partnership with Google to add a range of new technology tools to facilitate grocery purchases.

The two companies have worked together for the past year before officially announcing and deploying the first part of the deal. They said they would continue to work together in a multi-year partnership designed to further boost Albertsons’ technology offerings.

The Albertsons news release hype the partnership as creating a formidable link in technology that sets retail-savvy trends on a large omni-channel scale.

Beyond buzzwords, the company says it will be able to integrate more deeply into Google services such as search, Google Pay, and Google Maps.

One of the first parts of the partnership is to allow customers to order grocery deliveries from within Google’s search products.

Search, map, integration

With just a few clicks, users can choose a store, shipping method, and view product information all within Google. The product will be available on Google Maps later this year, according to Albertsons.

Separately, Google has announced that it has begun a trial with Kroger Cos Fred Meyer in Portland. This enables deeper features such as alerts and location data sharing.

Albertsons says he wants to build AI-powered conversational commerce such as shoppingable maps, predictive grocery lists, and voice chatbots.

Albertsons continues to transform itself into the latest retailer for the future, and Albertsons EVP Chris Wrap leads the industry in providing customers with the easiest and most exciting shopping experience. I am. The combination of Google’s technology expertise and customer-centric innovation efforts provided customers with a great shopping experience no matter how they chose to shop.

Rupp told the trade magazine Progressive Grocer that Google’s partnership began last April on Innovation Day. She told the publication that the company only gnawed at the use of technology to facilitate grocery shopping. Rupp is a former Amazon executive who leads the company’s technology initiatives.

Under CEO Vivek Sankaran, Albertsons has put technology at the center of many of its strategies in recent years. As BoiseDev pointed out, the company has tried robot grocery carts, launched new payment systems, launched robot grocery kiosks, added nationwide pharmacy deliveries, and offered membership like Amazon Prime. I am considering.

The company operates Safeway, Carrs and Vonsand Albertsons. Founded in 1939 in Boise.

