



Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix allows players to unlock three secret ending movies by completing the game under certain conditions. Here’s how to access them:

Through almost every game in the vast Kingdom Hearts series, players have been able to complete the game and meet certain criteria for unlocking secret movies. This is a hint of the future of the story of Sora and his friends adventuring in a Disney-inspired game. world. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX offers a remastered version of the oldest Kingdom Hearts game, as well as the one released only in Japan. Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMIX includes Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Bath by Sleep Final Mix, and Kingdom Hearts Re: coded cutscenes. Of course, this means that players will have access to some secret endings if they meet all unlocking criteria.

The secret ending of Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix includes birthday sleep, blank points and fragmented passages. The requirements for unlocking these endings depend on the difficulty the player chooses at the start of the game, but in general, the higher the difficulty, the less the requirements for unlocking. Players will want to access these secret endings to connect different games, get more Kingdom Hearts lore, and find out where the story could go on. Here’s how to unlock the secret ending movie in Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMIX.

How to unlock your birth with the ending Sleep Secret in Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix

The Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix ends with the Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix. It is impossible to unlock on beginner difficulty. With all other difficulties, the requirements are listed below.

Standard mode: Completes Jiminy’s Journal 100%.Complete 100% Gumi Root and get Gold Crown Proud Mode: Complete 100% Jiminy Journal and get Gold Crown Critical Mode: Get Gold Crown

It is important to note that in standard mode, players must earn an S rank in all regular and EX missions and collect all treasures to qualify. It is also worth mentioning that the player must complete the game to unlock this secret ending.

How to unlock blank points and fragmented passages Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMIX Secret Ending

The secret ending of Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix, the second game in the Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix, combines blank points and fragmented passages. Unlocking a blank point is very easy. Not available in beginner mode, players can unlock in standard, proud, and critical modes by completing the final episode. In standard mode, the player must also complete the report section to unlock the secret ending.

Fragmented passages are a little harder to unlock. Unlike other secret endings in Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMIX, you can unlock fragmented passages in beginner mode, albeit with strict requirements. The criteria for unlocking this secret ending on each difficulty level are as follows:

Beginner Mode: Complete the final episode. Complete the sticker album. Earn Keith Ringer, In the Manny, Power Walker and Clockwork Trophy. Standard mode: Complete the final episode. Complete the sticker album. Earn the Keith Ringer Trophy. Proud Mode: Complete the final episode.Complete Sticker Album Critical Mode: Complete Final Episode

Players should be aware that Kingdom Hearts 2.5 ReMIX includes a final secret ending called Destiny. It was originally part of Kingdom Hearts Re: coded and does not require any special effort to unlock it.

Kingdom Hearts 2.5 Remix is ​​now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Xbox One.

