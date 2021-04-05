Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 with Water Drop Style Display Notch Launched in India: Price, Specifications





The Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy F12 were launched in India on Monday as the latest entrants to the company’s Galaxy F series. Both new smartphones have a water drop style display notch. The Samsung Galaxy F02s has a triple rear camera, while the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a quad rear camera. The Galaxy F12 also supports a 90Hz refresh rate for an advanced viewing experience. By design, the Samsung Galaxy F02s will appear as a re-badged Galaxy M02, but the Galaxy F12 is a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12.

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Indian Galaxy F12 Price, Launch Offer

The price of Samsung Galaxy F02 in India is set to Rs. 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants and Rs. 9,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Phones have diamond black, diamond blue, and diamond white color options. However, the price of Samsung Galaxy F12 in India starts from rupees. 10,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The Galaxy F12 also has a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price is Rs. 11,999. Phones are available in Celestial Black, Sea Green and Sky Blue colors.

For availability, Samsung Galaxy F02s will be available for purchase from 12:00 pm (noon) on April 9th. Meanwhile, the Galaxy F12 will go on sale on April 12th at 12:00 pm (noon). Both phones will be available. Through Flipkart, Samsung.com, and other major retailers in the country.

Samsung Galaxy F12 launch offer includes immediate cashback of Rs. 1,000 available when purchased through an ICICI Bank credit card or EMI transaction.

Samsung Galaxy F02s Specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F02s runs on Android 10 with one UI on top and features a 6.5 inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) HD + Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. .. Internally, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 13 megapixel primary sensor, a 2 megapixel depth sensor, and a 2 megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

For selfies and video chat, the Samsung Galaxy F02s has a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s has up to 64GB of internal storage and supports expansion with a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung is offering a 5,000mAh battery for the Galaxy F02s, which supports 15W fast charging via a bundled charger.

Samsung Galaxy F12 specification

The Dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on an Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Core with a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. .. This phone has an Octacore Exynos 850 SoC and 4GB RAM. There is a 48 megapixel Samsung GM2 primary sensor with an f / 2.0 lens, a 5 megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide angle f / 2.2 lens, and a quad rear camera setup that houses a 2 megapixel macro shooter. 2 megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front of the phone.

Samsung offers up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side where it is mounted. In addition to all this, the Samsung Galaxy F12 is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via a bundled charger and is said to last for more than a day.

What is the best phone under Rs? 15,000 in India now? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. After that (from 27:54), we will talk to the creators of OK Computer, Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

