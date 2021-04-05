New Warzone Map Leak-Is It Legal? You will see a new image on Twitter





There seems to be a new Warzone map leak on Twitter, is that legal? I got the latest Warzone Map Leak tweets and images that surfaced on April 5, 2021.

Many of the popular Call of Duty leakers, such as @ModernWarzone, claimed that the new Ural Mountains Warzone map may have been scrapped. Instead, players were expected to receive a Verdansk set that was modified in the 1980s. Is that true even after a recent leak?

WARZONE: New Swat Master Blueprint

It makes even more sense that World War II vanguards will not receive their own war zone map if the Urals are delayed or abandoned.

ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 4, 2021 Warzone Nuke Event

Since Season 2 began on February 25th, the leak of new nuclear weapons events has continued. It all started when the zombies invaded Verdansk at the beginning of the new season, as there were various Easter eggs pointing out that Verdansk had nuclear weapons to wipe out the zombies.

An audio file of a potential nuclear weapon event was leaked, and recently a trailer showing some of the new Warzone maps was leaked. Activision immediately deleted all footage, but the damage has already occurred.

Leakers are also coming and going, whether the new Warzone map will be a brand new place known as the Urals, or a modified Verdansk.

The latter seemed likely after reports of the abandonment of maps of the Ural Mountains began to spread. The leaked trailer footage showed Verdansk set in the 1980s. This matches the theme of the latest release of Treyarchs, the Cold War style map.

But after the latest Warzone map leak, could it really be the Urals that you see when Season 3 starts on April 22nd?

New Warzone Map Leak on Twitter

The debate among the leakers continues even after the latest leak appeared to be in the Ural Mountains rather than the Verdansk in the 1980s. Check out the new map image below. First tweeted by @LeakyPastimes and then viralized by @ZestyCODLeaks.

The new map has some new points of interest and some previously leaked points such as Zoo. All new points of interest look like this:

BatterySanatoriumZooSki SlopesWeather StationChemical LabsMinesBugaRuka

The image is so blurry that some of the names may be a bit wrong. But is the new map legal? Well, no one really knows for sure until Season 3 begins on April 22nd and everything is finally revealed.

Cold War & War Zone Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 began on February 25th at Cold Warand Warzone, which wasn’t enough for players. Now Treyarch is back with great success as Season 2 Reloaded is officially here for Cold Warand Warzone.

Three new weapons, a new zombie experience, a new multiplayer map and more have been added to the game. You can find all about mid-season updates at the links below.

