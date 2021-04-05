Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS earphones with up to 28 hours of battery life on April 7





Realme Buds Air 2 Neo’s True Wireless (TWS) earphones will be available on Wednesday, April 7th. The new earphones will be a watered-down version of the Realme Buds Air 2, which debuted earlier this year. Realme Buds Air 2 Neo features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology that Realme has teased online. Earphones are also said to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. Images that give a glimpse of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo are also shared on the web.

Twitter’s Realme Pakistan account has announced the launch of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo in the country. The new earphones have a 10mm dynamic bass boost driver and ANC support. Realme also revealed that Realme Buds Air 2 Neo offers a total of 28 hours of play time. This is 3 hours longer than the 25 hours of battery life that users use with Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme also shares the image of Realme Buds Air 2 Neo. In design, the earphones are similar to the Realme Buds Q. In this image, Realme Buds Air 2 Neo is shown with a white option.

Realme Buds Air 2 Neo will be available in Pakistan later this week. However, Realme does not provide details on whether earphones will make their debut in the global market.

In February, the Realme Buds Air 2 was launched in India with an Rs price tag. 3,299. Earphones debuted as the successor to Realme Buds Air.

Realme also brought a toned-down version of the original Realme Buds Air called Realme Buds Air Neo last year. The model was launched in Indian Rupees. At 2,999, it includes features such as a 13mm driver, IPX4 build, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

Is AmazonBasics TV Enough to Beat India’s Mi TV? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and podcasts are available.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest technical news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter at Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development. Jagmeet is available on Twitter (@ JagmeetS13) or by email ([email protected]). Please send us leads and tips. MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Realme Narzo 30 Suspicious Geekbench List Tips on 6GB RAM





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos