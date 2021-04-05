Lock down a Windows PC with a dedicated local administrator account





To protect your Windows 10 PC from hackers, try the following: Create a local user account that will be the administrator account. Many Windows 10 users mistakenly use the administrator account as their daily user account. This makes your PC more vulnerable if your user account is hacked.

One of the benefits of Linux PCs is that by default users do not have an always-on administrator account. Instead, authorized users elevate their privileges and act as administrators for a short period of time. It’s a great system that helps stop attackers and keep your PC safer.

Technically, the same situation occurs in Windows 10 where you temporarily elevate user privileges to install programs and perform other privileged tasks.The difference is that on Linux you have to enter a password to elevate privileges, but on Windows 10 most people[ユーザーアカウント制御（UAC）]In the dialog box[はい]Just click.

Windows 10[ユーザーアカウント制御]Dialog box example.

UAC is a bit more robust than the description suggests. Still, you can improve the situation by removing administrator privileges from your daily account. Then create another local user account that will act as an administrator. You can still approve almost any action you are currently taking from your daily account,[はい]Instead of clicking or using your current account password, you will have to enter a separate password each time.

The discussion for doing this is very simple. If malicious software breaks into your PC or is hacked remotely, it could bypass UAC and use your account’s elevated privileges. Acting as an administrator, an attacker could install more malicious software, run command-line programs with elevated privileges, or delete a user account.

Restricting administrator privileges to another account can mitigate these threats, but it cannot completely eliminate them. For example, a keylogger installed on your system can easily snap your administrator password, and UAC popups can trick you into doing something you didn’t intend to do. Still, removing administrator privileges is a bit more secure than leaving it in your daily account.

Windows 10 comes with a built-in administrator account that you can activate, but I didn’t intend to activate it. Most experts are careful not to use the built-in administrator account. This is because you can manage your PC for free in a way that other types of accounts do not have. Therefore, leave the built-in account as it is.

Create a dedicated administrator

The first thing you need is a new local account called an administrator. The name is reserved for a hidden administrator account on the PC and cannot be called an administrator. Also, I didn’t plan to use a regular Windows 10 account connected to my Outlook or Hotmail address. This is because it is more likely to be hacked. Moreover, there is no good reason to connect to the cloud like a regular account.

[この人のサインイン情報がありません]Choose.

Tap the Windows key + I to open the Settings app in Windows 10. next,[アカウント]>[家族と他のユーザー]Go to[他のユーザー]so[このPCに他のユーザーを追加]Click. A new window will open asking for the new user’s email address. You don’t need this, so click the link under the title “This person doesn’t have sign-in information.”

If Microsoft hasn’t decided, there’s nothing, and you’ll see another window suggesting that you create a Microsoft account. You should insist on moving locally by clicking Add User without Microsoft Account.

I was cooking now. Who will use this PC in the next window? Enter a name such as Admin. Then select the password and enter it again to confirm. You also need to answer some security questions so that you can access this account if you forget your password. Once that’s done[次へ]Click.

A local account called Admin with administrator privileges.

You have now created a new account called Admin.This is in the primary settings window (figure)[その他のユーザー]It will be displayed in the section. However, this is your current regular account.To grant administrator privileges, select an account and when highlighted[アカウントの種類の変更]Choose.

Another window will appear. with this,[アカウントの種類]Click the dropdown box below[管理者]Select,[OK]Click.

Now that you’ve given the new account elevated privileges, you have time to switch accounts so that you can verify that your local account works.

Log in to your new administrator account and then try operations that require administrator approval, such as installing programs such as web browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, and Opera.

In the UAC dialog[はい]If you click to install the program on an administrator account, it’s time to get the account ready and remove the daily account administrator Superpower.

To do this, log out of the administrator account because you will only be logged in to this account when needed. Now log in to your daily account again and tap Windows key + R.Is displayed[実行]In the dialog box, type netplwiz,[OK]Click.

This will[ユーザーアカウント]The window is called.[ユーザー名]Select your account (using your Microsoft account email address) and select[プロパティ]Choose.

This action removes administrator privileges from your Windows 10 account.

Yet another window will appear. here,[グループメンバーシップ]Select a tab, then[標準ユーザー]Select the radio button (photo).[OK]Click to close the window, then try again[OK]Click on the original[ユーザーアカウント]Close the window.

The operating system requires you to sign out of your account for the changes to take effect. This will create a regular user account and all permissions will be on the newly created administrator account.

In most cases, whenever you want to do something that requires administrator privileges, simply enter the administrator account password into your daily account. However, you may need to log in to an administrator account to perform advanced actions, such as using disk management utilities. These instances are very rare, but that’s a drawback of this system.

Finally, be sure to put the password for your new administrator account somewhere so you don’t forget. In fact, using a password manager is a great way to keep your password manager from being lost.

