Google, Amazon, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs have a good understanding of the office





Offices are the best bet for people and businesses.

Getty

Every day last week, another well-known company announced plans to return to the office, and they are doing the right thing. Working from home was important to business continuity last year (or a year and a half!), But it wasn’t without its shortcomings, difficulties, and declines. The office will be an important factor for future work.

On Monday, there was news that Goldman Sachs was promoting an internship program, allowing internships to work in Goldman Sachs offices. On Tuesday, Headline announced that Wells Fargo would bring employees back to the office in the fall. On Wednesday, the story covered Google’s announcement to limit future remote work. And the press released Thursday said Amazon will return to an office-centric work culture. What a week.

We learned a lot through the pandemic. Companies are wise to advance these lessons for employee well-being, fulfillment, well-being and performance. Providing choice and flexibility is good for people and motivates their involvement. Empathizing with the needs of employees has a positive effect on people’s mental health and productivity. And focusing on the big picture of work experience inside and outside the office is important for the future of work. Research has shown that hybrid working models can stay here. It will be both-and: Being in the office together brings attractive and undeniable benefits to people and businesses.

Thank you for the technology and the amount of work we can do from home. Our continued capacity as a society and economy is important, but don’t get me wrong, as one CEO recently told me. Working from home was a pandemic reaction. It’s not ideal for our business, our success, or how well we move forward from here.

Working in the office has many advantages, and all of our years in the building together were not a coincidence. That’s why offices are the best value equation for employees and businesses.

culture

Culture is one of the most important competitive benefits of a company. Competitors can copy your strategy or try to penetrate your customers, but it’s much harder to copy your culture. Culture is a system of norms, behaviors, and shared beliefs that influence performance and approaches that lay the foundation for everything else in a company. A common sense of purpose separates successful and unsuccessful companies, and a unified sense of the big picture and everything we do together here is best achieved face-to-face.

innovation

When a creative process brings marketable products and services that people pay for, we call it innovation, and this process is vast. It covers new information, brainstorming and co-creation, reflection, testing and prototyping, customer opinion pursuit, improvement and implementation. Not all of these processes require face-to-face interaction, but many are better for it, and innovation can suffer without topic, learning, or stimulus (in one study, people). It was shown to have decreased by 7% when he was dissatisfied with working from home) comes from being together in the office.

Charm and retention

Being in the office also allows people to build relationships and build social capital. Most of the employee value equations are connections with talented colleagues. Of course, people can get to know their teammates even when working remotely, but not as fast as when they’re together, and probably not so deep. Moreover, the main reason people stay in the company is because they have best friends at work. As long as the relationship is built better directly, retention is also the result of rolling up the sleeves together in mutual efforts for the company and the customer.

Engagement and development

The main way humans learn is to look at others. We are often unaware of this learning even consciously, but it happens constantly. Being in the office allows you to hear conversations that help you build informal knowledge so that your colleagues can work together to do a good job while coping with challenges and learning how to be good in the environment. Accelerate development. Being together also tends to motivate each other, resulting in more engagement. Studies show that people tend to work hard when they are together, and when they work more aggressively, they make more discretionary efforts. They are encouraged to suggest extra efforts to move the needle from the average to the extraordinary.

Performance and results

It is certainly possible to do a good job at home or in remote areas. However, this applies to specific jobs and specific situations. Research shows that when people are away from the office, day-to-day tasks, memorization tasks, or individual tasks can be very effective, but require more complex tasks, speed, or problem-solving. If you need to work together, it’s best to do them together. Usually means in an office environment.

In total

The office is not a panacea, it has the advantage of working from home flexibility, and accepting the full range of work life needs is at the top of the list. But the office is the best bet for the future of work. It helps people engage, our inspiration, our social networks, and our learning. It’s also ideal for companies that want to enhance, implement and deliver shareholder and community value.

Coming together is the basic belief of mankind, and work is the basis of our sense of connection and contribution. Working together in the office gives you the opportunity to build relationships with the people who have emerged to do a good job. It provides a clear sense that everything contributed to the whole, and these senses of both relationships and rewards are good precursors for individuals, teams, organizations, and communities.

