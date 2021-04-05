NICE Actimize Wins FinTech Breakthrough Prize for Wealth Management Monitoring and Compliance Innovation





NJ, Hoboken-(BUSINESS WIRE)-NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) Business NICE Actimize Today WinTech Breakthrough’s 2021 Wealth Management Innovation Award for SURVEIL-X’s Wealth Management Solution Compatibility Announced that it was selected as the winner of. An independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market. NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Suitability is an integrated turnkey solution for global sales practices and compliance regulations such as MiFID II, FINRA Rules 2111 and 3110, Dodd-Frank and IIROC 1300. This is the third consecutive year that the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program has recognized the results of NICE Actimize’s state-of-the-art financial crime risk management solutions.

NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X Compliance further enhances its behavioral risk solutions as global regulators strengthen the enforcement of investment suitability regulations and ensure that companies and their advisors act in the best interests of their clients. Did. NICE Actimize introduces new flexible client reviews and best alternative investment models, integrated communications monitoring, and enhanced research tools to help companies adapt their compliance programs to changing business models and requirements while investing. We have made it possible to reduce costs by automating the compliance compliance process.

At the heart of the SURVEIL-X Suitability solution is an innovation that addresses the most recently launched 2020s regulatory best interest rules in the United States. RegBI, a multi-faceted regulation, imposes many obligations on broker-dealers. This includes the requirements to provide timely disclosure to retail clients. Take care when making investment recommendations in the best interests of each client (caution). Maintain and implement compliance procedures.

As a comprehensive and integrated solution, NICE Actimizes SURVEIL-X Suitability automates the compliance process, making it easier to manage and allowing companies to meet various obligations under sales practices and compliance regulations such as RegBI in the United States. Useful for. Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President of NICE, said:

Again, I’m excited to recognize that NICE Actimize is a leading innovator that sets it apart from the rest in its suitability for SURVEIL-X’s wealth management solutions. James Johnson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough, congratulates NICE Actimize’s financial market compliance team for being recognized in the industry. Reg BI is the most important change to US compliance regulations in the last two decades, granting NICE Actimizes innovation and support to broker-dealers to address the enormous compliance burden these regulations drive. Did.

For more information on SURVEIL-X for Wealth and RegBI Surveillance, please see:

Click here for the NICE Actimize SURVEIL-X compatibility page for wealth management. Download NICE Actimizes Reg BI Must-Havese Book here. Check out the NICE Actimizes Reg BI Surveillance on-demand webinar here. Send an email to NICE Actimize ([email protected]).

About FinTech Breakthrough Tech Breakthrough, part of Tech Breakthrough, is a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for innovation and leadership, and the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to celebrating the excellence of companies and products in financial technology and services. doing. FinTech Breakthrough Awards generally recognize the performance of FinTech companies and products in categories such as payments, personal finance, wealth management, fraud prevention, banking, lending, RegTech and InsurTech. For more information, please visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About NICEActimize NICEActimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions and government regulators. NICE Actimize experts are consistently ranked number one in this space by applying innovative technology to identify financial crimes, prevent fraud and provide regulatory compliance. It protects institutions and protects consumer and investor assets. The company offers real-time cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and transaction monitoring solutions that address concerns such as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence, and insider trading. .. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @ NICE_Actimize, or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) brings the world of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions to enable organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analysis of structured and unstructured data. The leading provider. NICE helps organizations of all sizes provide better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and protect their citizens. More than 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries use NICE solutions, including more than 85 of the Fortune 100 companies. www.nice.com.

Trademarks Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a complete list of NICE marks, please visit www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, including Mr. Uten’s, are current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of NICE Ltd.’s management. In some cases, such forward-looking statements are “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “do,” “intend,” “should,” “predict,” and “plan.” It can be identified by “do”, “estimate”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties in which our actual results or performance may differ materially from those described in this document. COVID-19 Pandemic Results; Competition; Successful Execution of Company Growth Strategy. The success and growth of your company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business. Changes in technology and market requirements. Decreasing demand for our products. Unable to develop and deploy new technologies, products and applications in a timely manner. Difficulties or delays in the absorption and integration of acquired operations, products, technologies, and personnel. Loss of market share; inability to maintain specific marketing and distribution arrangements. Our reliance on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities, service partners, cybersecurity attacks or other security breaches against us. The impact of newly enacted or modified laws, regulations, and standards on us and our products, and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. For more information on the risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, please refer to the company’s report from time to time, including the company’s annual report on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release have been prepared as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise them unless required by law. will do.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos