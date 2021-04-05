850-HP FV Frangivento Sorpasso aims to break the mold of supercars, avatar style





Ambitious labels such as “Frangivento” (translated in English as “windbreak”) also aim to bring “brand new haute couture and ultra-technical Berlinetta” to the supercar segment. No wonder. It also supports both sides of the coin, so the Sorpasso Stradale and GTXX versions have both street showcases and race moments in sequence.

By the way, this isn’t the first attempt from the company, which also has other exotic stuff like the Asfane DieciDieci (1,000 hp hypercar) and the Charlotte Electric Roadster (obviously with a built-in aquarium!). .. Therefore, these people promise full customization through “Programma Sviluppo” and “Programma Ego” (literally meaning development program and ego …) and their car is tailored to the client. Already quite skilled in making sure that.

Want to know how far they can go? For example, the GTXX variant (which is also street legal despite being inspired by GT3 racers) can be made even more unique by renaming it. Double X can be changed to any number the owner wants.

Let’s talk about the technical specifications so that glitz and charm do not get in the way. Like the two-tone GTXX, the Hermes Gray Basestradale model comes with a V10 under the hood. It is naturally aspirated and produces 610 horsepower that is extruded to all four wheels via the AWD system. The GTXX, on the other hand, weighs only 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs) and uses supercharging technology to reach 850 horsepower.

This is enough to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds, and finally to a plateau above 214 mph (345 kph). Also, if you want to share your thoughts with someone while holding down these marks, your car is equipped with an “Avatar Driving Assistant”. It’s an “intelligent co-driver” with artificial intelligence, with customizable human features. Interact using natural language, just like your travel companions. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos