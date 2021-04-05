Genius Guild announces market-based innovation to close the $ 16 trillion racial funding gap and end racism





Atlanta, April 5, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Technology entrepreneur and investor Kathryn Finney today is a business creation platform dedicated to supporting market-driven innovation to end racism. Announcing progress from stealth in a Genius Guild. Genius Guild uses the venture studio model to invest in black entrepreneurs who build scalable businesses that serve the black community and beyond.

The company is from a number of investment partners, including Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company founded by Melinda Gates, The Impact Seat, an investment company led by serial investor Barbara Clark, and a First Close partner led by former surgeon General Regina. We have over $ 5 million. Benjamin and Lowenstein Sadler are partners of individual investors such as Edzimmerman and Andrew Bosworth (Facebook).

The Genius Guild is addressing the $ 16 trillion lost to the US economy due to anti-black species discrimination by focusing investment and leadership support on black companies. The company takes three approaches to investing in innovation.

The Greenhouse Fund, a venture capital fund, invests in black-owned companies in key areas such as restructuring capital flows, a healthy environment, and building connections and attribution. Genius Guild Labs devises and creates blackfounder-led market-driven innovation through a robust and active community of thousands of black innovators participating in innovation challenges focused on ending racism , And incubate. Through products such as the story podcast “Build the Damn Thing,” Genius Guild Studio provides a paradigm shift of thought leadership in innovation, entrepreneurship, and access to capital to the global community of thinkers.

Using this hybrid model, Genius Guild creates:

Black Dividends: Black-founded ventures are undervalued and overlooked business opportunities that represent large investment opportunities, both short-term and long-term. 360 Value: It means investing in a company that creates value for the community, the Genius Guild, and the founders themselves. 360 Value is Black Capitalism (building black wealth through business ownership), Stakeholder Capitalism (building value for both employees, communities and shareholders) and Restorative Capitalism (dividing risk along the capital generation cycle). Combine to create sustainable community wealth. Regenerative Wealth: Genius Guild develops systems and solutions that remove the “black tax” burden on investment by leveraging a framework that prioritizes the fair distribution of risk and the creation of community wealth.

“Black businesses are viable, lucrative, and beneficial to everyone except venture capitalists. Due to racist systems and practices, we continue to leave 14-digit amounts on the table,” Finney said. Said. “Black entrepreneurs need more than just verbal service. They need true supporters beyond the tokens of self-serving mentoring and nominal support. At Genius Guild, interests We challenge people to use their money and their voices as important as they are. To evoke bias and prejudice in investment practices. Our partners partner with the community at an amount commensurate with the value of the venture. We are committed to enriching. “

For more information on the Genius Guild, please visit www.geniusguild.co.

About Genius Guild Genius Guild, headed by Doonie Fund’s visionary founders The Budget Fashionista and digital undivided, one of Inc. Magazine’s “Most Influential Women in Tech,” is a venture studio model (Lab & Greenhouse Venture Fund) that discriminates against racism. Invest in market-based innovation led by the black founder to end. This is achieved by applying an investment lens that actively addresses the ways in which capitalism and the capitalist market limit, eliminate and deceive blacks. Create 360 ​​value for communities, communities, investors and entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit geniusguild.co.

Media ContactRozetaAndres | Clarity PR[email protected]

Source Genius Guild

Related Links

https://geniusguild.co

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos