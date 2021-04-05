6 worst versions of ranked Windows





After more than 30 years of success of Microsoft Windows, there were some obvious failures along the way. With that in mind, I chose the worst six versions of Windows. With all this, we wanted to stick to an older, better version of Windows, or use an alternative such as Mac or Linux instead.

Ranking criteria

Most of us know that we see bad versions of Windows. You may have experienced personal pain from wrestling with bugs, lost time to reinstall over and over, and talked about how often it crashes.

In creating this list, we considered the following metrics: number of people who dislike each version (the appearance of the other worst list), low sales, slow adoption, poor reviews, long lifespan: The market, and our own personal experience with software. For fun, “Windows [x] “Suck” and aggregated the results.

To be honest, there is no difficult science in this, so you may not agree with the exact ranking, but you can predict this with confidence. If you have run at least one of these versions of Windows, you want to upgrade.

For simplicity, we’ll stick to the full desktop version of Windows (with a few ARM-based bypasses), so more ambiguous server and PDA releases are humiliating (for now).

# 6: Windows 1.01 (1985)

Windows 1.0 could be ranked high in terms of importance (because it was the first version of Windows), but it was stinking on the market. Unlike Macs, which are built from scratch with hardware optimized to use a mouse and GUI interface, IBM PCs have to resort to nasty software tricks to start doing the same thing. did not.

As a result, Windows 1.0 pushed the boundaries of the capabilities of a typical 1985 PC at the time, consuming a lot of memory that was too slow to use. In 1986, the New York Times reviewed Windows 1.0 and wrote that “running Windows on a PC with 512K of memory is like pouring molasses into the Arctic Circle.” With the addition of poor third party support, you had a real unexploded ordnance.

Fortunately for Microsoft, things have improved. By the early 1990s, the average PC was powerful enough to handle Windows smoothly.

# 5: Windows XP (initial release, 2001)

Indeed, after all the fixes, Windows XP was one of the best versions of Windows ever. However, some may remember what XP was like before the 2004 service pack 2 release. It’s a driver issue and a huge security hole mess.

There was also growing pain over the new activation system for Windows XP, which was the first in Windows at the time. To prevent piracy, Microsoft has required customers who build or upgrade their own machines to activate a copy of Windows XP over the Internet or by phone. If you make significant changes to your computer’s hardware (such as installing a new hard drive or graphics card), you will need to reactivate Windows XP. This meant that there was no shortage of headaches in an era when the internet wasn’t always available. ..

Fortunately, Microsoft has been improving XP over the years, eventually becoming a solid and stable operating system, and many have hesitated to give up. The release of Windows XP Service Pack 2 was a crucial moment to make your operating system more secure.

# 4: Windows RT (2012)

Microsoft created Windows RT as an ARM-based version of Windows. This is done on a new class of lightweight, power efficient machines like the Surface RT. There was only one problem. It couldn’t run millions of Windows apps designed for Windows’ traditional x86 architecture. Also, most of the Windows 8 specific apps in the Windows Store at the time weren’t very good.

To make matters worse, I bullied full desktop support in desktop mode, which allows only Microsoft desktop apps such as Microsoft Office. Third-party apps were banned, even when recompiled for ARM. After all, RT wasn’t just embarrassing. Microsoft suffered a loss of $ 900 million in 2013 due to a Windows RT and associated Surface RT hardware failure.

# 3: Windows 8 (2012)

Windows 8 was a bold business move on the part of Microsoft. Looking at Apple’s iPhone and iPad challenges to PCs (PC sales began to decline year-on-year in 2011), we decided to tackle head-on with a crossover OS that can handle both touch screens and desktop PCs. Did.

Unfortunately, Microsoft has become a bit too enthusiastic about the new strategy, compromising the productivity of a new touchscreen-first interface called Metro for its core customer base of desktop PC users. It was a great interface for tablets, but not for desktops.

In fact, Windows 8 treated the desktop Windows experience as a retrofit. The OS launched the Start screen by default, hiding the “desktop” behind the icon. When I reached the desktop, there was no start menu and there was an annoying hot corner. If you hold the mouse in the upper right corner of the screen for a while, the charm bar will pop up.

After all, Windows 8 was a full bet on mobile first, but it didn’t pay off. The review was dismal, with Microsoft retreating violently first in Windows 8.1 and then in Windows 10. Throughout, many users simply stuck to Windows 7 or jumped at the Mac.

# 2: Windows Vista (2006)

After the great success of Windows XP, Windows Vista was a disaster. The new glossy operating system is available in six misleading editions (Starter, Home Basic, Home Premium, Business, Enterprise and Ultimate), carving the market into salads and confusing customers.

One of my first complaints about Vista was that it was slow on machines that performed very well on XP. It also consumed a lot of memory. This is due to its flashy new translucent Aero interface and its always-on gadgets that strain graphics capabilities, memory, and CPU power.

Then there was a mysterious annoyance that was intended to help, but it really just got in the way. A good example: When I actually try to do something on my computer, I get a dreaded User Account Control (UAC) prompt that pops up every few minutes to cover the screen. Fortunately, it was possible to tinker with them and turn them off, but what was Microsoft thinking?

Finally, we can thank Vista for its many failures to the glory of Windows 7. This fixes Vista issues while maintaining Vista’s progress.

# 1: Windows Millennium Edition (2000)

Initially, Microsoft intended Windows 98 to be the last operating system based on the legacy MS-DOS kernel, but the company realized that it didn’t have time to prepare NT-based Windows for consumers. I did. The result was Windows Millennium Edition, or “Windows Me” for short.

What’s wrong with Windows Me? Well, the main problem was that many people noticed that it crashed — and it crashed a lot. As far as we know, no one has explained exactly why Me is more unstable than Windows 98, which is already unstable, but Microsoft hastily added new features to Me without proper testing. This is probably due to a bug that was introduced when you added it.

There were other problems. Programs running in Me tended to generate a lot of memory leaks and could even cause a crash. The included System Restore utility did not work properly at first. And I removed MS-DOS real mode. This was necessary for some legacy programs, especially MS-DOS games from the mid-to-late 1990s, but was still played by many PC users at the time.

To insult the injury, Microsoft already had the answer: stable and brilliant Windows 2000. Sure, it lacked the flashy consumer bells and whistles, but it could have done the trick. Instead, Microsoft punted the ball with me and started rebounding on Windows XP in 2001 (at first it had its own problems, as explained above).

Honorable Mention: Windows 10 (2015)

This was a difficult road for Windows 10. Among those issues are built-in ads, freemium games, forced updates, data collection and privacy issues, and Frankenstein’s look and feel that integrates four generations of Windows fragments into one. Products that Microsoft is still working on improving.

Windows 10 has a reputation for providing a great desktop experience, but its touchscreen is inferior to Windows 8. And when it comes to Windows 8, Microsoft spans two software architectures: the UWP and the legacy Win32 platform. Windows 10 isn’t here or there, torn between wanting to throw away legacy Win32 apps that don’t work well in high DPI mode, but want to maintain their large installation base.

In Windows 10, mysterious updates never end. Microsoft continually tinkers with new features, isolating apps and utilities while turning them off or on. In addition, there are at least two different ways to configure the system (Control Panel and Settings). Windows 10 feels like pieces of code are bolted around here and there, and there’s no grand vision to integrate them.

Over the years, we’ve had enough comments about Windows 10 and we know that many people really hate many aspects of Windows 10.

Therefore, while Windows 10 is in many ways one of the best versions of Windows ever, it can be argued that it is one of the worst versions in other respects as well. If you have Windows 11, expect to get a fresh start without breaking everything (such as Vista or Windows 8). The future is waiting!

