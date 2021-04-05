CEdMA recognizes Totara as a leader in customer education services at the 2021 Innovation Awards





Salt Lake City-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Customer Education Management Association (CEdMA) today announced that Totara, a provider of learning technology to organizations of all sizes and sectors, received the Innovative 2021 CEdMA Innovation Awards. Announced. Online community management systems that recently supported the transition from a major product called Totara Learn, an adaptive learning management system (LMS), to an integrated Talent Experience Platform that adds Totara Engage, a learning experience platform (LXP), and Totara Perform, a performance. To provide.

The CEdMA Innovation Awards aims to recognize CEdMA member companies that have taken an innovative approach to solving problems and addressing opportunities. The Innovation Awards select one tech company or individual for outstanding innovation in the educational business methods or practices of projects completed within the last 12 to 18 months.

Rachel Griffith-Boyes, Head of Community Services at Totara, said: We are very pleased to receive this award, especially during the year when digital learning and the online community have become important business tools. We were very proud of the homes that the Totara community offers to our network. This is a testament to our talented team as well as our enthusiastic community members.

Danielle Campbell, Chairman of CEdMA, points out: Lack of time, concentration, and the ability to meet face-to-face means that something fundamentally different is needed. This has accelerated the creation and adoption of new ways to deliver consumer-friendly content and meaningful learning experiences to customers, partners, and employees. As a recipient of the 2021 CEdMA Innovation Awards, we are pleased to recognize the transformation of Totaras in the learning experience through the integration of community and education offered through modern learning experiences. ”

Totara needed to train its partner staff on the use of the Totara system to sell and implement. Totaras’ previous program consisted of two certifications. Learning content was available to users of Totara Academy. Access to the platform was done manually, which added a barrier to adoption. In addition, Totara was focused on his partner, so he missed the opportunity to interact with his customers. Totara needed an approach that reduced entry barriers, included a larger audience, offered less rigorous, more flexible learning options, and was more appealing to users.

Launched in 2018, the new Totara community has replaced two long manual certifications with a compelling micro-learning approach, splitting e-learning courses, simulations, videos, and resources into thematic programs and automation processes. Combining the existing Totara community with the Academy’s platform, we have provided a formal social learning opportunity in one place. User access has more than doubled. The number of tracking underutilized subscriptions has decreased. More interestingly, community users have found innovative ways to engage and support each other during a pandemic, share resources with each other, and support each other during very difficult times (and still).

Totara will showcase its innovation at the CEdMA 2021 conference in October. Previous winners of the CEdMA Impact, Innovation, and Services Awards can be found at http://www.cedma.org/about/awards. You can now apply for the 2021 CEdMA Impact Award. For the application form and details, please visit the blog at www.cedma.org/blog.

About CEdMA

Founded in 1991, CEdMA is a leading professional networking organization for training executives, managers, and professionals within hardware and software technology companies. More than 500 members of CEdMA represent nearly 100 technology companies. As a member, we benefit from a variety of exclusive services, including industry research, conferences, newsletters, member question forums, and special interest groups. For more information on CEdMA, please visit www.cedma.org or contact Maggie Leon ([email protected]).

About Totara

Totara is building employee engagement, learning, and performance management technologies that enable large multinational companies, government agencies, and midsize companies to provide enterprise-level talent and workforce experience. .. The Totaras Talent Experience Platform integrates a transformative learning management system (LMS), a user-centric learning experience platform (LXP), and a comprehensive performance management system under a single, highly adaptable architecture.

Totaras’ flexible architecture gives organizations freedom of innovation, freedom of choice, and unlocks critical resources for reinvesting where it really matters.

Totara’s products are open source, flexible, and provide strong freedom to all organizations with formal and informal learning needs, both in the workplace and in large corporations. They are used in many industries such as finance, retail, energy, health, government and nonprofits.

Customers range from small to large multinationals. This is a testament to cost effectiveness, flexibility and scalability.

For more information, please visit www.totaralearning.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos