HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Gaming Keyboard is ready to make noise





It doesn't have a numeric keypad, but it has a lot of clicks.

Josh Goldman / CNET

HyperX’s superior numeric keypadless gaming keyboard is now available on all three of the company’s homemade mechanical switches. The $ 90 gaming keyboard ($ 82, $ 145) was previously available on the company’s Stactile Aqua Switch and Linear Red Switch, but is now available on HyperX’s Blue Click Mechanical Switch. This combination provides a slim, rugged and compact gaming keyboard with a classic click-feeling typing experience and a bit faster than competing products.

Compared to Cherry MX Blue, HyperX Blue has a slightly shorter working point of 1.8mm and a total movement of 3.8mm to a working point of 2.2mm of MX Blue and a total movement of 4mm. It’s also a lighter switch with 50 grams of maneuverability for 60 grams of cherries.

The HyperX Blue switch has an MX-style stem.

Josh Goldman / CNET

The difference in movement between the two switches is negligible, but HyperX switches produce less tactile bumps and feel lighter than Cherry switches. HyperX switches are generally less tiring than MX Blue and are a bit easier to tap quickly (although you’d better use your company’s Red switch for that). The HyperX key is a big, clear click that sounds good to my ears. The sturdy body of the aluminum keyboard helps soften some of the hollow, tiny sounds I’ve experienced with cheap mechanical gaming keyboards. There is no recognizable spring noise except for a small part of the spacebar. Key wobbling is also minimized.

The HyperX Alloy Origin Core is a great streamlined gaming keyboard, as well as a full-size linemate. There is no separate media control, but the function keys are labeled. There is also a game mode key, so you can quickly disable the Windows key and certain key combos during the game. (The markings also light up, but not always.) The company’s Ngenuity app is simple enough to create custom macros and remap keys. Also, the RGB lighting for each bright key on the keyboard is fully programmable in the app.

Flip down legs make it easy to adjust the typing angle.

Josh Goldman / CNET

You can save up to three profiles on the F1 to F3 keys on your keyboard. This means you can switch between light and key assignments on the fly, even if you’re not connected to your computer. The Alloy Origin Core braided USB-C-to-USB-A cable is removable for travel and storage. In addition, the rear flip-down legs allow you to work with three keyboard angles.

TKL size frees up desk space by removing the numeric keypad and associated keys while retaining the navigation keys. The size is suitable for travel, but the row and arrow keys of the function keys are separate. However, if you need to miniaturize, HyperX will create a 60% Origin keyboard with the same build quality as the Core and full size models. However, it is currently only available on the company’s Red Linear Switch. After trying all three switches, the Tactile Aqua sits somewhere between typing and the game and is my favorite as a switch comparable to the Cherry MX Brown. But if you crave clicks, these blue switches won’t disappoint.

