This Google ad during the final four made more than a few viewers cry when they were tired of the pandemic.

A delicate piano melody plays in the background. The classic white Google search engine dominates the screen. Keyboard strokes ring when an invisible computer user types a pandemic, or rather, a word that has come to define the lives of most people last year. Quarantine, social distance, school closures, blockades, etc.

But what follows seems to have touched the hearts of many. Google’s ad first aired during the NCAA Final Four Games on Saturday, and people on social media quickly realized how it made them emotional or cried for the message it conveyed. I did.

Why did the Corona Vaccine Google commercial make me emotional during this Final Four match?

Am I the only one crying to see a Google commercial in the Final Four! ?? !! ?? Wow!

I didn’t expect Google commercials to be emotional during a Final Four match, but what are the rules anymore?

After a short but clear reminder that the virus was sacrificed, the music speeded up, familiar sounds rang, school bells rang, chatting between groups of people, words highlighted. Google Calendar with a laugh from the crowd as soon as it is removed from the search bar. Happy hour and play dates are no longer virtual, weddings are not postponed, and sports seasons are not cancelled. In addition, the theaters and restaurants displayed on Google Maps will switch from closed to open.

It ends with a simple message and is also the title of the commercial: go back to what you like.

But it’s also an action-promoting phrase. Please inoculate the vaccine. The final clip encourages the user to enter a word, enter a nearby covid vaccine, and follow a link to cdc.gov to encourage viewers to learn more.

When Amanda Litman, co-founder and secretary general of Run for Something, said he was absolutely furious that Google’s ads tore her, Marvin Chow, Google’s vice president of global marketing, responded immediately.

Chow wrote back whatever it took to keep us all safe.

Look at the ads for yourself:

