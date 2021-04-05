Why is your website’s Google ranking so low?





If you get to this page, you need to already know how difficult it is to rank on the first page of Google.

Here are some common reasons why your website is ranked low on Google.

1. Do not create consistent content:

Posting and taking the time to suit your mood is not enough. Maintaining a content calendar is essential to maintaining the same public timeline. The more you have, the better, but if you don’t have the time, maintain a consistent publishing period. Don’t publish 5 blogs today and nothing the following month. You can draft posts and publish each post each week.

2. Your website is slow:

Did you know that slow-loading sites are ranked lower in SERP? This is probably because Google ranks websites based on load time. Another possible reason is that slowing down your site will increase your bounce rate. This means that visitors prefer to wait for the site to load and then leave the site. Therefore, Google ranks the site lower because it doesn’t want users to wait. You can easily check the speed of your site with Google PageSpeed ​​Insight and optimize your site to speed up loading.

3. Not checking the analysis:

Checking the analysis helps to understand user behavior. You can find out which pages have a high bounce rate and which pages are working well. You can also use analytics to perform A / B testing to identify the best and non-functional strategies for your website. If you use SEO tools to optimize your site, integrating the API directly into your SEO tools will make your task easier.

4. Updating the website:

To rank high on Google, you need to stay on top of the latest algorithm trends. Google has a habit of changing the SERP algorithm from time to time. This can affect the ranking of the page due to changes in the ranking code. This means that you need to upgrade your knowledge and keep it up to date in order to update your website accordingly.

5. You are attracting negative rankings:

Google tends to lower your website’s ranking if you indulge in inappropriate and unethical means of raising your ranking, such as buying per-link links or buying too many follow links. You must organically develop a strategy to improve your ranking so that you do not get a negative ranking from Google.

in conclusion:

Ranking your site organically is not a day’s job. Consistency is key, even if you’re doing everything right. Building an organic ranking takes time. You need to be patient, analyze and fix defects, and make sure you’re doing it to rank high in SERP.

