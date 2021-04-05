Google’s Remote Working Policy, Celonis, IBM and Red Hats Digital Transformation Partnerships, and Other News





A few weeks ago, Microsoft started talking about returning some of its employees to the actual workplace. In a relocation blog post, Kurt DelBene, executive vice president of corporate planning and strategy, points out that returning to work is slow because the final destination is a hybrid workplace that combines different types of work models. did.

This week, Google revealed its position at work and how to get workers back into the real office. In an internal document viewed by CNBC, Google is accelerating plans to bring people back to the office in response to a vaccination program that has spread throughout the United States. Already, it seems that many people are returning to work before the return deadline of September 1st, which Google set at the end of last year.

More importantly, an email quoted by CNBC from Google’s Head of Human Resources Fiona Cicconi advised workers to be vaccinated, but emphasized that it wasn’t required.

However, other sources have pointed out that after September 1, workers will be allowed to work remotely for 14 days a year or apply for a permit to work remotely for a 12-month limit. However, employees can still be called back to their assigned office at any time. Starting September 1, Google will reopen its physical office and employees will come to work three days a week.

This move is interesting in the broader context of discussions about remote workplaces. Since millions of people started working in remote areas, it has been generally thought that businesses are embracing new realities and encouraging employees to stay home.

There’s a lot to say about that. Many workers reported that they were more productive from home, and obviously, if more people were at home, the need for expensive real estate was less urgent.

But not all executives are convinced that it is a step forward, at least not in the near future. In fact, according to KPMG’s recently published 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey, remotework may not be the wave of the future that everyone expects.

In fact, KPMG discovered that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the CEO had no intention of shrinking his physical footprint. According to the survey, 17% of CEOs plan to reduce more than two-thirds (69%) of their office space. Surveyed in August 2020.

At the same time, only 30% said that the majority of employees plan to work remotely 2-3 days a week, hoping that remote work will be the “new normal” of the post. Or, it could undermine the employee’s wishes that they were expecting. -Pandemic workspace.

KPMG said the results suggest that the “positive momentum” of the COVID-19 vaccine deployment suggests that bosses are more confident about returning to normal office life. The CEO also feels that the success of the digitization initiative has laid a stronger foundation than it was a year ago.

In this context, Google’s decision to start returning people to the real workplace is not surprising, even expected. It’s not yet clear what will happen in the future, but it’s clear that moving to a remote workplace is still a little further away.

Video conferencing pandemic winner

One of the major changes brought about by working from home is that more workers and teams needed more communication and collaboration than ever before. The result is the growth and traction of apps such as Zoom, Teams and Slack. However, there are many other communication tools. Even before the pandemic, there was now Google’s service in the form of Hangouts, as well as Microsoft’s Skype.

In fact, over the past year, organizations have used all kinds of tools to communicate and host video conferencing. It was also very difficult due to the worldwide spread of these tools for actually assessing who is using what for what.

However, a study conducted by EmailToolTester used SEM Rush to analyze the number of online searches for 16 of the world’s most popular video conferencing platforms in 122 countries. The results aren’t surprising, but what’s interesting is the variety of tools people and organizations use.

Zoom, as expected, is dominant in the United Kingdom and the United States with a market share of over 55%. There are also other important markets such as Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Russia and South Korea. The platform has emerged as the most popular throughout Europe in Spain, Finland, Germany, Norway and many other countries around the world.

Research shows that Skype, previously globally popular for free long-haul communications, has shown the largest decline in global market share over the past year. In February 2020, before the pandemic, Skype had the top market share of 32%. In 2021, Skype lost a significant loss of 26 points, accounting for only 7% of its market share and losing to Zoom.

Finally, despite Microsoft Teams being the leader in 41 countries, its global reach was only 15%, but it continues to grow as Microsoft 365 builds traction in the enterprise. For those looking at video conferencing and calling applications, this survey includes much more and is worth a look.

Mmhmm ​​adds a new business base to businesses Offering video calling and conferencing, but some companies are just starting to grow, so don’t really take part in a video app survey. This is the case for the San Francisco-based mmhmm, which has just released mmhmm Business, a way to provide usage-based enterprise accounts. With a business, an organization manages mmhmm accounts for all companies under one umbrella, invites users via links, applies for email domains to facilitate account management, or the entire business. You can make a one-stop billing.

According to Libin’s video presentation, mmhmm, created by former Evernote CEO Phil Libin Mmhmm ​​last year, allows workers to stay in the photo while virtually sharing the screen with others.

But it’s more than just screen sharing. The app allows you to share presentations, web browsers and even live newscasts by adding a virtual camera to your regular Zoom or Google Meet calls. According to Libin, Mmhmm ​​has already collaborated with Cisco, Boston University, Sequoia, PWC Japan, Axel Springer Porsche APX, and Shine Bootcamp, and will add more in the future.

More importantly, something loved by enterprise managers, new enterprise accounts cost the same as individual Pro accounts, at $ 10 a month or $ 100 a year. However, unlike other enterprise packages from other vendors, when you sign up for an enterprise account, you don’t have to worry about seats and just pay for the number of users active in mmhmm each month.

In the coming weeks and months, the company has announced that it will add some tools to make mmhmm Business more attractive to the business. Immediately notice significant improvements in collaboration, analytics, personalization and productivity capabilities. Finally, the company has released Windows Beta to anyone who wants a mmhmm load test.

IBM, Red Hats and Celonis form digital transformation partnership

Elsewhere, Celonis, IBM, and Red Hat have announced a global strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS). This collaboration aims to accelerate how users apply process mining, intelligence, and automation to the processes that drive the capabilities of core enterprise systems and the execution of their business.

Despite trillions of dollars invested in technology, solutions and transformation initiatives, system and technology complexity, broken and inefficient processes, and fragmentation that exists in a variety of IT and cloud environments Due to the data, companies often run below full capacity.

Celonis EMS sits on top of core enterprise systems such as ERP and CRM and retrieves real-time data from them. Then apply process intelligence to identify and unlock the execution capabilities of your entire business.

IBM Global Business Services (GBS) is enhancing its consulting approach by implementing the Celonis software as part of its methodology, along with applications for IBM data and AI solutions as part of it. GBS also helps organizations build new solutions using Celonis EMS.

In addition, Celonis has adopted an open hybrid cloud strategy using Red Hat OpenShift to increase the flexibility of deploying Celonis software across user-selected public or private cloud environments. This flexibility is especially useful in highly regulated industries, enhancing Celonis interoperability between customers’ existing systems and another level of way to move and analyze critical data to drive new value. Brings agility.

Red Hat OpenShift technology and experience also enable agility, speed, security, and scalability. Celonis is in the process of adopting Red Hat OpenShift throughout its software portfolio.

Deloitte, UiPath Partners Supporting Oracle ERP Finally this week, New York-based Deloitte announced that it will work with UiPath to develop an intelligent automation solution centered around the Oracle Cloud ERP platform that enhances digital transformation. .. Built by Deloitte and certified by UiPath, the new solution helps companies modernize by optimizing the processes around Oracle Cloud ERP to improve organizational efficiency, accuracy, productivity, and standardization. To do.

According to a recent IDG survey, enterprise organizations show that improving scalability / agility, freeing IT staff, and reducing operational costs are the top three goals of ERP modernization.

Deloitte’s intelligent automation solution for Oracle Cloud ERP environments uses a persona-based approach to automate and enhance repetitive human behavior, saving time and money for both functional and IT organizations. Deal with.

Deloitte and UiPath’s new solution for Oracle Cloud ERP applications focuses on automating the deployment and maintenance of Oracle Cloud applications, as well as automating the delivery of business processes built on the Oracle Cloud ERP platform and digital workers. I have put it.

