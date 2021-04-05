These three nasty Apple issues have finally been fixed





Let’s say it together. Apple isn’t perfect. The company is good at making products, but even the people of Cupertino are unaffected by occasional failures. No one hits a thousand.

These choices may be fixed quickly (for example, a short rule of weird touch controls on a 3rd generation iPod), but remain for some time, like the weird choices of the Trash Mac Pro and AutoCorrect. there is. The truth is that these issues may not be quick fixes, but you need to dig deeper into how to fix them as well as the ones that those wrong decisions were intended to handle. There is a bigger problem in the first place.

Recently, some changes to future Apple software have been reported aimed at fixing some persistent issues. This should help improve the experience for Apple users everywhere. And some of those fixes may arrive soon to launch.

Possible remotely

The Siri Remote that came with the Apple TV was aimed at a significant improvement when it was first incorporated into the 4th generation Apple TV in 2015. Simple and sophisticated, I was able to use Siri to search for movies and TV shows. , Or give a command ;. It also has a touch surface, like some of Apple’s other hit products.

But in the end, SiriRemote is more frustrating than useful for many. Its symmetrical shape meant it was easy to pick up in the wrong direction. The trackpad was useful in several places, such as quickly scrubbing content, but simply trying to navigate the interface was annoying and frustrating. And while Siri is useful, I’ve found that most people don’t always want to talk to TV. (In fact, the annoyance of it has even entered the zeitgeist.)

In theory, Siri Remote might have been a good idea, but it’s actually a different story.

Apple

But six years later, Apple seems ready to change things. Many reports point to new remote controls offshore. In recent tvOS beta builds, the reference to the Siri Remote in the tvOS source code has been removed and Apple TV Remote has been adopted. Other codes refer to a “center button” that doesn’t exist on current remote controls, and a new internal codename that suggests a more radical redesign in other reports. This wants Apple to understand how to combine Siri Remote’s best features, Siri and Quick Scrub, with something more familiar and perhaps more customary and convenient.

Opposite of voice

While we’re working on the topic of Siri, the Voice Assistant is celebrating its 10th birthday this fall and seems to have made some major changes in advance. Last week, with the next release of iOS 14.5, there was news that not only were two new American English voice options added to Siri, but the default voice choices were removed, instead asking the user to make a choice during setup. did. In addition, voice lists are now simply numbered rather than being described as male or female by gender.

All of these are great advances for virtual assistants. Virtual assistants, like most major competitors, have long been cast as women in the United States. Sexist decisions reflect both conscious and unconscious prejudices in their development and society as a whole. .. Similarly, Siri’s new voice reflects the diversity of American English speakers, featuring a wider variety of speech patterns and pronunciations, giving the option of having a voice assistant that makes more people sound like them. To

This is a good step for Apple and shows that it is actually making product decisions that support the diversity and inclusion messages that Apple wants to speak. This change will reportedly affect the HomePod as well, so it’s likely that other Apple devices such as the Apple Watch and macOS will follow suit. But I hope these moves are just the tip of the iceberg to improve these experiences throughout the ecosystem.

Test battery

One of the things that surprised but didn’t please the owners of iPhone 11 series phones was the issue of reporting battery status. In some cases, it meant that the battery drained too quickly or had poor performance, but it turned out that the bug came from the software, not the battery itself.

iOS 14.5 should fix an issue with the iPhone 11 Battery Health Report.

Apple

According to Apple, iOS 14.5 will attempt to fix this issue by readjusting the battery health reporting system for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Over the course of a few weeks, a set of algorithms and measurements will give you better ideas about how to use your phone and will update your rating accordingly. That should mean better battery life and potentially better performance for those phone owners.

This issue seems to be primarily on the iPhone 11, so it’s unclear if this feature will be rolled out to other iPhones. But it will certainly please the owners of those particular models. They should get a little more life from them, both short and long term.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos