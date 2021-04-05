Understand Google Ads Impression Share





Google Ads advertisers often ask us how to compare our campaigns to our competitors.

That inaccurate question. It may refer to performance, exposure, messaging, etc. The most relevant answer is usually impression share, which is the percentage of impressions your ad receives compared to the total available. For example, if your ad receives 50 impressions and 100 impressions are available, your impression share will be 50%.

Google has some transparency in how it calculates impression shares. Google’s help page lists elements that target variables such as settings, approval status, and quality. Impression share is a useful indicator, but it’s best to take the time to display it broadly. For example, if your impression share is 31 percent in the week, 45 percent in the next week, and 52 percent in the next week, you know that your optimization efforts are successful.

To see how impression shares overlap with your competitors, go to Auction Insights in the navigation on the left side of your Google Ads dashboard. You can view metrics at the levels of campaigns, ad groups, keywords, and product groups. Select a date range to see the information. (See “Display over time” below for impression trends.)

The example below shows my impression share at 39.33%. Nespresso.coms is almost double at 74.59 percent. Amazon (28.72%) and Target (10.18%) are lower. Advertisers cannot select competitors. Google will select it automatically.

The Auction Insights Report contains metrics for multiple competitors. they are:

Overlap rate. How often your competitor’s ad and your ad received impressions at the same auction. For example, competitor A had a 10% chance of duplicating an ad. Position above the rate. How often competitors’ ads appear on top of your ads in the same auction. A top 30% position means that your competitor’s ad was above your ad in 3 out of 10 searches. Page top rate. How often ads from you or your competitors appear at the top of the page. Absolute rate at the top of the page. How often ads from you or your competitors appear as the first placement on organic search results. Top share. How often your ad appears on top of your competitors. A top 60% share means that your ad was shown higher than a particular competitor in 6 out of 10 searches.Display over time

Google offers many options for viewing impression share data. In the navigation at the top of the Google Ads interface,[レポート]>[定義済みレポート（ディメンション）]>[オークションインサイト]Click.

next,[検索]Or[ショッピング]Choose. Filter assets (for example, Campaign A or an ad group whose name includes ABC). next,[テーブル]Click Options and[時系列]Select to view daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, or yearly data.

— —

The example below shows the impression share of my account to competitors during March 2021. The graph shows competitors Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, Overstock.com, Target, com, and Wayfair.com.

The other trends in the graph are:

Excess inventory increased impression share in the second half of March, probably due to additional budgets. During that month my impression share declined. A possible reason is that we had a promotion in the first two weeks and needed more exposure. Amazon finished the beginning and end of the month with about the same impression share, but fell in the middle.

Trends provide context for my account. For example, Amazon, Overstock, and Wayfair increased their impression share later in the month, but mine decreased. Perhaps these advertisers have increased their budgets, updated their bidding strategies, or both.

Advertisers can schedule these reports to include top page rates and other metrics such as daily views of competitors. In short, auction insights can help you understand the performance of Google Ads.

