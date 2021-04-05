Israeli Innovation Authority has announced calls for proposals for three new high-tech incubators





The Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) has requested Israeli and foreign companies and capital funds to submit concession proposals to operate new technology incubators. The three award-winning concessionaires focus on high-risk areas such as bioconvergence, food tech, ag tech and climate tech.

Winners have the right to operate the Technology Incubator for up to 5 years and can extend it for an additional 3 years. In the meantime, a grant from the IIA, which covers 85% of the approved budget, will enable early utilization of new technology investments. Concessionaires can also obtain grants of up to 2 million NIS ($ 600,000) to purchase equipment for the Central Laboratory. Dr. Ami Aperbaum and Anya Erdan. Photo: IIA

“The Technology Incubators 2020 Incentive Program is designed to facilitate investment in early-stage pre-seed and seed technology ventures through incubators that offer a variety of support and support systems, along with advanced value.” Dr. AmiAppelbaum said, IIA President. The program aims to accelerate the transformation of innovative technology ideas in the early stages of development into start-ups that can raise private capital investment. Challenges facing local and global economies, as well as Israeli industry seeking to maintain global leadership. ”

Anya Eldan, VP of IIA and Head of Startups, said: “The incubators of choice will develop and facilitate technology projects from a variety of sources, with particular emphasis on additional budgets for commercializing know-how from Israeli and foreign research institutes. Companies, entrepreneurs, innovations. For the benefit of the entire incubator ecosystem, including start-ups with targeted and disruptive technology and large market potential. “

The IIA is the Israeli Government’s technology investment arm, an independent body responsible for promoting innovation and economic growth. With a budget of approximately 2.25 billion NIS ($ 700 million) in 2020, the grant was distributed to 1,600 new startups in all technology sectors and product development stages. Companies that consider themselves eligible can see the applicant’s threshold conditions that can be found on the IIA website. You must apply by September 30, 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos