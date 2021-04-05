Adidas Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 Mystic Blue Compatible





Samsung’s latest Galaxy Bad Pro has been redesigned. This is a special version designed in partnership with adidas. Korean tech giant wireless earphones seem to be gaining in popularity lately. This is a true wireless earphone pair and you will receive many new features and improvements with updates. One study found that this pair was also useful for people with deafness, demonstrating the value of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Adidas x Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro

Officially called the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack, this offer is part of a campaign for environmentally friendly and environmentally friendly Korean tech giants. A special pair is set to white and green – two of Adidas’ original signature colors.

Samsung offers the Galaxy Bad Pro Adidas Originals Special Pack in South Korea for about $ 248 or 279,000 won. It will be on sale by 7:30 pm on April 7th. Check the cocoa or Samsung website for availability.

In a special package, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes with a special coupon to buy adidas Stan Smith sneakers. The earphones come with an Adidas Originals snapback case.

Samsung Electronics officials are planning this special pack for value-consuming consumers, especially the MZ generation, who are interested in sustainable products and fashion, and through meaningful collaboration with various brands, Galaxys is unique. We will continue to strengthen our eco-friendly ecosystem. future.

Samsung Adidas Galaxy Bad Pro enables adidas Originals themes. Includes custom lock screen, call screen, message screen and icons. A quick access icon to the adidas online store will also be available. The pair also comes with a special snapback case made of recycled plastic.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 + are ready. Well, it’s really just a color, as the Mystic Navy model will be available soon. The new colors have improved specs and functionality. The navy blue Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 seems to be a more sophisticated high end. It adds to other colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver, Mystic Black.

The table is provided with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It runs on Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 with some enhancements in ease of use, productivity and connectivity. The device also offers keyboard wireless sharing and second screen functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Mystic Navy is available in WiFi only, WiFi + LTE, and 5G models. There are various prices (LTE mode: 1.39 million won, WiFi variant: 1.29 million won, 5G version: 1,149,300 won). Available at Samsung, Samsung Digital Plaza, Eland and Himart.

