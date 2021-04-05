Samsung Galaxy A52 Review: For Fashionistas





The Galaxy A series is the middle child of the Galaxy lineup and is located between the highly accomplished Galaxy S series and the cost-effective Galaxy M series. The A-series has had some good-looking phones in the past, but may not be as good as others at the same price. The latest models to be released are the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. These new smartphones definitely look great, but is Samsung working to improve performance? I checked the Galaxy A52 at that pace.

Price of Samsung Galaxy A52 in India

Samsung Galaxy A52 is available in two variations. One is sold at 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at Rs. 26,499, and others at the Rs price with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 27,999. There are four color options: Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, and Awesome White.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Design

The design is one of the Galaxy A52’s greatest strengths and looks different from most other smartphones. The first thing I noticed on the Galaxy A52 was the color of the review unit. Finished in stunning blue, the Galaxy A52 has received a lot of attention. The finish is matte, which also helps reduce fingerprints on the back. The options for Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet are flashy, but the variations for Awesome Black and Awesome White look more delicate.

The Galaxy A52 has a large 6.5-inch Full HD + display with a hole punch display. It has a thin bezel on the side while the chin is slightly thicker. The smartphone frame is made of plastic and is not as luxurious as it looks. There is a power button and a volume button on the right side. Pressing the power button is convenient, but you need to stretch it a little to press the volume button. There are no buttons or slots on the left side of the Galaxy A52. The SIM tray is at the top along with the secondary microphone. The Galaxy A52 is IP67 compliant and has a rubber sticker around the SIM tray to keep out water and dust. The Galaxy A52 at the bottom has a USB Type-C port, speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The back of Galaxy A52 is made of polycarbonate

The Galaxy A52 has a tip of 189g and a thickness of 8.4mm and can be used with one hand. The frame is curved for easy holding. The Galaxy A52 on the back has a slightly protruding but quad camera module with the same color finish as the body, making it easier to blend in.

Samsung packed a 4,500mAh battery, which is a decent capacity, given that the Galaxy A52 isn’t too thick or too heavy. The battery can be quickly charged at 25W, but the box contains only a 15W charger.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is set to 90Hz by default, but you can lower it to 60Hz to extend battery life. The Galaxy A52 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which seems to lack power compared to other smartphones in this price range. Samsung offers 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the storage remains 128GB unchanged. I had a basic variant of this review. It is sold at Rs. 26,499.

The Galaxy A52 is a dual SIM device with a hybrid slot, so you’ll need a second SIM to expand your storage. Bluetooth 5, dual band Wi-Fi, NFC, and four satellite navigation systems are supported.

Get a hybrid dual SIM tray on the Galaxy A52

Samsung ships One UI 3.1 with the Galaxy A52. This is the same experience as the Samsung Galaxy S21 (review) series. OneUI 3.1 is based on the latest Android 11 available. My unit also had a fairly recent March Android security patch. The UI was easy to use and I had no problems finding a workaround. By default, the 3-button navigation layout is enabled, but you can choose swipe-based gesture input instead.

The Galaxy A52 comes pre-installed with a fair amount of bloatware such as Dailyhunt, PhonePe, Prime Video, Snapchat, ShareChat, MX TakaTak and Moj. Dailyhunt and Samsung’s own MyGalaxy app turned out to be spam as they kept pushing notifications. If you are not keen on using the pre-installed apps, we recommend that you uninstall them immediately.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Performance

Samsung Galaxy A52 is packed with enough performance to provide smooth performance. Its high refresh rate display also improved the overall experience. The Super AMOLED display is crisp, has a good viewing angle, and is bright enough outdoors. Stereo speakers are a good addition as they make video viewing more attractive.

The Galaxy A52 won’t disappoint, but other smartphones in the same price range will have better processors and better performance. We ran a benchmark on the Galaxy A52 to see a comparison with our competitors. AnTuTu managed 275,686 points and PCMark Work 2,0 managed 8,401 points. The Realme X3 SuperZoom (review), which is slightly more expensive than the Galaxy A52, won 508,491 and 11,756 in the same test, thanks to the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Galaxy A52 worked well in the graphics benchmark and returned 65fps and 25fps in GFXBench’s T-Rex and Manhattan 3.1 scenes. Samsung’s unique Galaxy F62 (review) shows a better score on the graphics benchmark and is about the same as the Galaxy A52 when it comes to CPU benchmarks. Surprisingly, the Galaxy F62 is cheaper than the Galaxy A52 and starts with Rs. 23,999.

The Galaxy A52’s quad camera setup has a 64 megapixel primary camera

The Galaxy A52 can run Call of Duty Mobile with high graphics and frame rate settings. The game could be played with these settings without lag or stutter. After playing for 10 minutes, I noticed that the battery was 3% low. After playing, the phone didn’t get warm to the touch.

The Galaxy A52 has a 4500mAh battery, which lasted more than a day and a half in my use. In our HD video loop test, the call managed to last 17 hours 47 minutes. This is a good score. The Galaxy A52 comes with a 15W charger that can charge up to 32% in 30 minutes and 65% in 1 hour. However, the device can charge 25W, so you can charge it faster using your own adapter.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 has a quad camera setup on the back. It consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32 megapixel front shooter. The camera app is similar to the one you can use on most other Samsung smartphones, and finding the settings you’re looking for isn’t too difficult. There is a scene optimizer that detects what the camera is pointing at and helps you set up the scene. It worked quickly and rarely lost recognition of the scene I was shooting. Also, the camera quickly locked the focus, eliminating the need for manual intervention at any given time.

The daytime shots taken with the Galaxy A52 were average. These photos were nice to see on the Galaxy A52’s Super AMOLED display, but weren’t very detailed when viewed on a larger screen. The details are worse with the ultra-wide-angle camera. Thankfully, there is no barrel distortion in the output.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Daylight Camera Sample (tap to view full size image)

Samsung Galaxy A52 Daylight Super Wide Angle Camera Sample (Tap to view full size image)

The close-up shot taken with the Galaxy A52 worked well and the phone was able to capture the details well. The scene optimizer enhanced the contrast of the output and was not very aggressive. When very close to the subject, the phone suggests switching to a macro camera. The performance was good even with a macro camera, and I was able to pay attention to details even at short distances. The Galaxy A52 allows you to set the level of blur before taking portraits. It is a big plus to be able to detect the face even with a mask on. Beautification is enabled by default, but it should be disabled to prevent smooth output.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Close-up Camera Sample (Tap to view full-frame image)

Samsung Galaxy A52 Portrait Camera Sample (tap to view full size image)

Samsung Galaxy A52 Macro Camera Sample (Tap to view full-size image)

The low-light shots were strictly average, and the Galaxy A52 managed to control the noise. The phone was a bit aggressive with noise reduction, which caused a watercolor-like effect on the output. There is a night mode, which takes about 4-5 seconds to take a shot. The resulting output has slightly better shadow details. The Galaxy A52 is slightly trimmed to the frame to eliminate shaking.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Low Light Camera Sample (Tap to view full size image)

Samsung Galaxy A52 Night Mode Camera Sample (tap to view full size image)

The selfie taken with the 32 megapixel front camera was crisp. It also works in portrait mode, allowing you to simulate depth of field. The selfie I took in a dark place was sharp and the noise was suppressed.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Daylight Portrait Selfie Camera Sample (tap to view full size image)

Samsung Galaxy A52 Low Light Portrait Camera Sample (tap to view full size image)

Video recording is best at 4K 30fps on both the primary camera and the selfie shooter. The rear camera has an OIS, but there is a slight sparkle in the output. Stability was improved by using Super Steady mode, which captures footage using a super wide-angle camera. The footage shot in 4K was not stable.

verdict

The Galaxy A52 is a great looking smartphone with IP67 waterproof and dustproof performance, which most competitors miss. Sadly, apart from this, not many have an advantage. It does certain things well, but competition makes them better. The Galaxy A52 doesn’t offer the best performance and doesn’t have the best camera. But it will appeal to design-conscious people, and if you’re a little clumsy, water resistance is a big plus.

If you are looking for the best value, the Galaxy A52 may not offer in that respect. Samsung Galaxy M51 (review) and Galaxy F62 (review) are good choices and will save you some money. If you’re willing to spend a little extra, the Realme X3 SuperZoom (review) definitely offers far better value than the Galaxy A52.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos