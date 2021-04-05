TCEB launches “MICE Winnovation” to provide MICE entrepreneurs with technical solutions for digitalization and a suite ready for all-round support





This is an extended version of Bureau’s MICE Innovation Incubation Program “MICE Startups in Thailand” launched in 2018, involving 37 successful startups and technology companies to date, bringing new resources and experience. Integrated for the raised project.

At the launch of MICE Winnovation, 29 high-tech companies introduced their products and services to 126 trade visitors representing convention venues, hotels, event organizers, travel agencies, trade associations and educational institutions. Their products and services included software for monitoring visitor traffic, facial recognition cameras, robots, an on-demand workforce, and livestreaming services.

Technomart, the business matching segment of the program for the day, gave MICE entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet a selected pool of potential technology partners who are familiar with the specific requirements of MICE. A total of 101 business matching meetings were held onsite, with an additional 51 held online. Some online conferences were held as a result of participants searching in TCEB’s online MICE innovation catalog.

To facilitate the adoption of MICE technology, TCEB is expanding its funding in the form of Inno-Vouchers. These vouchers can be used by organizers of national and international exhibitions, international conferences and festivals to offset their investment in new digital solutions.

TCEB President Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said the MICE Winnovation project will allow Thai entrepreneurs to take concrete steps to embrace digital innovation in the face of a rapidly changing business environment. Said. “Implementation of innovation is one of the four pillars of the 2021 TCEB operational plan to stay competitive in Thailand.“ MICE Winnovation ”is under the“ Thai MICE Startup ”program since 2018. Unlocks the constructed resource. It is a technology solution for the program and will continue to help MICE entrepreneurs guarantee their businesses in the future through innovation, while creating trading opportunities for start-ups and high-tech companies. “

“MICE Winnovation” consists of four components.

MICE Innovation Catalog Online Innovation and Technology Data Bank List Products and Services for Pre-Event, On-Site, and Post-Event Management Technomart Implement Inno-Voucher Innovation, a Business Matching Platform for MICE Entrepreneurs and Startups Across Thailand Financing Schemes to Promote Digital Literacy MICE is an initiative that encourages MICE entrepreneurs to attend online or offline workshops, allowing them to exchange ideas with experts to drive digitization strategies. I will. TCEB plans to launch a quarterly podcast in 2021 to keep MICE experts behind the relevant technologies and trends.

“MICE Innovation, Win in Innovation” is a collaboration between TCEB and the following partners: Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), National Innovation Agency (NIA), National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Thai Exhibition Association (TEA) , Thailand Incentive and Convention Association (TICA), and Thailand International Events and Festivals Trade Association (TIEFA).

For more information on Thai tech entrepreneurs and their products and services, please refer to TCEB’s MICE Innovation Catalog (https://innocatalog.tceb.or.th).

About TCEB

A leading institution at the forefront of the Thai mouse industry

Established in 2004, the Thai Convention & Exhibition Bureau or TCEB promotes and supports corporate conferences, incentive travel, conventions, exhibitions and megas in the business event industry to government agencies under the supervision of the Prime Minister. , Assigned a role to develop. Events and festivals around the world. TCEB acts as a strategic partner to help you deliver creative ideas and solutions to deliver success and meet the requirements of your business event. The comprehensive goal is to promote Thailand and make it a destination for global MICE and mega-events that can promote the country’s strategic industry and national economy.

Source Thai Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

