Everything you need to know about Facebook data breaches





Personal data of 533 million Facebook users was leaked online. This makes up the majority of the world’s population, so you need to check if your account or phone number is affected. We will show you so that you can protect yourself.

Which Facebook data was stolen?

Perhaps the first thing you want to know is what kind of information was released. The data includes almost everything available to your account. Give your name, phone number, location, birthday, email address, relationship status, and name.

This personal data is published online and can be accessed by anyone anywhere for free. The 533 million affected users come from the United States, United Kingdom, India, and more than 100 other countries. Basically, if you have a Facebook account, this should be a concern.

All 533,000,000 Facebook records were leaked for free.

This means that if you have a Facebook account, it’s very likely that the phone number used for your account has been leaked.

I’ve never seen Facebook admit this absolute negligence in your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8

— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@ UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021

The cause of this particular security breach dates back to early 2020, when phone numbers were leaked in the same number of 533 million accounts. This latest leak is based on it and makes the situation even worse.

Related: Personal data of 533 million Facebook users stolen by hackers

How to check if your phone number has been stolen from Facebook

Let’s start with the phone number. You can use the website “The News Every Day” to see if your phone number is included in the leak.

Access the website with a web browser such as Google Chrome and enter the phone number in the text box. Click Check when you are done.

If your phone number is not included in the leak, you will see the message “Result: Your phone number is not included in the data” below.

If it contains a number, you’ll need to at least change your Facebook account password. We also recommend that you use two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Related: How to protect your Facebook account

How to check if your email address has been stolen from Facebook

Use the website “Have I Been Pwned” to see if your email address has been leaked.

Access the website with a web browser such as Google Chrome. Enter the email address you are interested in and click “Pwned?”. button.

Unfortunately, it’s very likely that you’ll notice that your address has been compromised by a data breach that doesn’t include Facebook. Scroll down the page and look for Facebook. If you don’t see it, you haven’t been affected by a recent leak.

If Facebook is listed here, or if you’re worried about other breaches, we recommend changing your password and using two-factor authentication whenever possible.

Data breaches are never a good thing, especially on large websites like Facebook. Monitor your information and take action whenever it is affected.

Related: What is two-factor authentication? Why do you need it?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos