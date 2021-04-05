Supreme Court hands Google victory in multi-billion dollar proceedings against Oracle





The Supreme Court handed Google a victory in a 10-year-old proceeding in software development. The tech giant claimed that he did not infringe Oracle against Oracle when he built the Android operating system by copying a piece of the programming language.

Google’s copy of the so-called application programming interface from Oracle’s Java SE was an example of fair use. The court ruled a 6-2 decision created by Judge Stephen Breyer.

In addition to resolving the multi-billion dollar dispute among tech giants, this ruling helps confirm long-standing practices in software development. However, the court refused to consider the broader issue of whether the API is copyrighted.

Google said the court’s opinion was “a victory for consumers, interoperability, and computer science.” This decision provides legal certainty for the next generation of developers whose new products and services will benefit consumers. “

In a statement, Oracle repeatedly claimed that Google had “stolen” Java and took advantage of its economic advantage to fight a protracted court battle.

“The Google platform has grown and market power has grown,” says Oracle. “High barriers to entry and low competitiveness … That’s why regulators around the world and in the United States are considering Google’s business practices.”

While Mr. Breyer wrote for court and it’s difficult to apply traditional copyright concepts in the context of software programming, Google says “what users need to put their accumulated talents to work in new and innovative programs.” I just copied it. “

In a world where Oracle is allowed to enforce piracy claims, it “risks to harm the public” to establish Oracle as a new gatekeeper for software code that others want to use, Breyer said. Added.

“Only Oracle will hold the key,” Breyer wrote. “This result could prove to be very beneficial to Oracle (or any other company that holds the copyright for computer interfaces) … [but] Locking will not only hinder, but will hinder, the purpose of the basic creativity of copyright. “

Participants in the majority opinion were Judge John Roberts, Judge Sonia Sotomayor, Judge Elena Kagan, Judge Neil Gorsuch, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Judges Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito objected, but Judge Amy Coney Barrett did not participate.

In dissenting, Thomas and Arito argued that the results would be “distorted” if the code was assumed to be copyrighted for discussion and skipped to the fair use analysis.

“The Oracle code in question here was copyrighted, and Google’s use of that copyrighted code was unfair,” the judge claimed.

Oracle said in October’s oral argument that Google’s behavior remained unchecked, software by preventing developers from being rewarded for their work when others use their code. He said it would ruin the industry.

Google says Oracle’s victory imposes huge copyright hurdles on developers and forces them to reinvent the wheel every time they tell their computers to do something, or license fees to the most dominant software companies. Claimed to destroy the software industry by paying. For the right to perform simple and mundane tasks.

Oracle had previously said Google should pay $ 9 billion to reflect allegations of copyright infringement.

At the heart of the court battle was software that Oracle claimed to have been stolen by Google while designing an Android mobile platform for app developers.

The software in question was created using helper code called an application programming interface (API). This is similar to a building block that allows developers to plug into larger programs. APIs are ubiquitous in today’s highly networked information economy. In this economy, apps from different providers of different types need to be able to work together to share data in order to serve consumers.

The law treats computer programs as generally copyrighted. But Google claimed that the API was different. This is because the API contains few creative expressions and is simply used by developers as an abbreviation for calling other groups of instructions supported by programming languages.

“The court’s decision could save billions of dollars in damages, and many programmers and computer scientists have announced Amikas Briefs against the federal circuit court’s decision to overturn the jury’s finding of fair use. , May be well received by industry groups, in court, “said Stefan Szpajda, Intellectual Property Attorney at Dorsey & Whitney.

However, Szpajda said the fact that the court did not deal directly with API copyrights is likely to lead to similar proceedings in the future.

