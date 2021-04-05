What Apple CEO Tim Cook said about iCar rumors





In an interview released Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple wants to not only develop software for electric and self-driving cars, but also create the entire vehicle, including hardware and hubcaps.

Cook has taken care not to confirm or deny that the iPhone company is actually developing the iCar (estimated name), but Apple has key technologies that integrate the hardware, software, and services of its products. I love to own and create. Does Tim Cook say?

In a podcast interview Monday, tech journalist Kara Swisher, who hosts the New York Times podcast Sway, talked about the future of Apple’s CEO and tech company. The Sway host asked Cook about the changes coming to the App Store and pressured the CEO on innovations, including rumors about Apple’s electric cars.

According to The New York Times, Swisher encouraged Cook to talk about what Apple is buying a drive AI self-driving startup, testing self-driving car technology, and what’s waiting for the technology giant. Said that.

According to the podcast transcript, Cook said that obviously I would be a little shy about the work being done there. .. Taking a step back, cars are robots in many ways. Self-driving cars are robots. Therefore, there are many things that can be done with autonomy. And take a closer look at what Apple is doing.

Swisher put pressure on him and asked him more directly. Is it the shape of a car or the technology inside the car?

Cook said he wouldn’t answer, but he just kept talking.

According to Apple’s CEO, we love integrating hardware, software and services and finding their intersections. That’s because I think it’s the place where magic happens. And that’s what we want to do. And we love to own the major technologies around it.

Cook’s shy reaction did not confirm that Apple was in the process of launching Cilice’s latest four-wheeled vehicle, but Cook talked about future electric and self-driving cars that Apple will manufacture. I didn’t correct the swisher when I said it must be.

Apple executives didn’t give a date on when tech companies would release new Siris vehicles.

When will Apple make iCar?

Reuters reported that Apple was aiming for 2024 as the year to produce its own electric passenger car.

