Good points of tech bubble

Let’s talk about what the UK bike bubble over a century ago has in common with the current epidemic of non-alternative tokens, tech starters and electric vehicle companies.

The gold rush of technology has taken more than a decade, but in some corners it doesn’t make any sense. When the buzz diminishes, people can lose their fortune. But in summary, tech mania brings some good stuff. As my colleague Erin Griffith said: the bubbles are cluttered, but they lead to progress.

I recently spoke to William Quinn, a lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and co-author of Boom and Bust. This is the history of bubbles such as the crash of the US stock market in 1929 and the financial crisis more than 10 years ago.

This book identifies three fundamental conditions that exist in the bubble. Borrowing money is cheap or people are saving a lot of money. Buying and selling assets will be easier, as is happening now with stock trading apps including Robin Hood. And the idea is that the price of an asset can only go up.

All of these conditions currently exist, as Griffith recently wrote in a hilarious and useful article. As a result, there have been repeated spectacular IPOs, including a surge in meme stocks such as GameStop, hype about NFTs, and what left Airbnbs CEO silent.

But Quinn also told me that tech bubbles are importantly different from other business cycles. For one thing, they don’t tend to ruin the world. He said he wasn’t worried that NFTs would cause the next financial crisis and so on.

Unlike the housing market bubble, the technology bubble is usually inflated by borrowing, which can cause a cascading effect. Speculative technology is also often somewhat separated from other economies.

And Quinn said that when the tech bubble burst, something positive could be left behind. Please enter a bubble.

The invention of the safety bike in the late 1800s was a revelation, and the basic design is still alive today. You might not think of a bicycle as a technology, but it was an important innovation for relatively reliable and affordable transportation.

It also launched a British bike maker enthusiast who went public, recorded a surge in stock prices, and then collapsed. According to Quinn, what was left behind was, in some cases, the people and businesses that pioneered new innovations in cars, motorcycles and road tires. Some of the bike pioneers are still around.

Like the bicycle bubble, the dot-com bubble in the United States in the late 1990s triggered good things. Companies, including Amazon, survived and prospered. Bankrupt telecommunications companies have left behind a cheap and convenient internet pipeline that enables online explosions.

Nowadays, with the collapse of cryptocurrencies a few years ago, many people are interested in the benefits of promising underlying technologies such as blockchain.

Bubble Bobble can be distracting, Griffith said, but added that many people in technology and finance see enthusiasts and enthusiasts driving attention, excitement, enthusiasm, and talent to new things. It was.

I don’t want to ignore the harm of tech bust. When the bubble bursts, people lose their jobs and, in some cases, all their savings. Mr Quinn said regulators believe that more should be done to prevent advertisers from tricking people into leaving with millions of people. Griffith said he was worried that people involved in the tech boom might be confused.

Quinn said he believes that the bubbles, which were relatively rare in the 1920s and 1980s, are now occurring more often. Money and information move quickly around the world and inspire enthusiasts. Bubbles can be modern life fixtures with all the potential harm and benefits that come with them.

