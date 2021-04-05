Tim Cook has no plans to stay at Apple for 10 years





Tim Cook may only be 60 years old, but he’s already thinking about his time after Apple. In an interview with Kara Swisher on her “Sway” podcast, Cook explored on Facebook about Apple’s car potential, App Store rules, and his future with Apple.

Let’s start with the last one. One of Swisher’s last questions to Cook was a seemingly harmless question he answered with amazing candidness. When asked, “Are you going to be at Apple for another 10 years?” Cook says:

“Ten more years, probably not. But now I feel good. And I can’t see the date. But another ten years is a long time, probably not another ten years. “

Mr. Cool said he had “no clue” about what to do if he left Apple because “I love this company,” but given the days when he didn’t run the largest company in the world. It’s clear that there is. .. It’s not immediately clear who will be Cook’s successor, but Jeff Williams is now Chief Operating Officer, who served before Steve Jobs nominated Cook as his successor.

Cook talked a lot about privacy and the App Store, especially the curation of apps. He regretted the parlor standoffs and said they were hoping to come back. “We are deeply interested in what we are offering to our users, and when we have news products like Apple News, we have human editors who are choosing important stories. And they avoid all the false information out there. In reality, the web in some areas is dark. And without curation, I put it in the amp. I don’t want to, but I end up with this fire hose. “

Cook reiterated that privacy is a “basic human right” and acknowledged that “regulation is needed” to resolve the current “crisis.” He elaborated on IOS 14.5’s App Tracking Transparency feature, saying that a beta-development release starting in February will be released in “just a few weeks.” He is “shocked” by the backlash from Facebook and others, and can run digital ads and make money from digital ads without having to track people who don’t know they are being tracked. I believe.

AR and car

Cook once again praised the potential of augmented reality and artificial intelligence, as he had in the past. He clearly refused to talk about what may or may not be in the pipeline, but Cook gave an example of how AR can enhance the interview, without a doubt. It might be even better if we could reinforce the discussion with charts and other displays, and your audience will benefit from it. “

This gives Apple a glimpse of how the rumored glasses fit into everyday life. Cook rattled several industries that are already benefiting from AR (health, education, gaming, retail), adding that “the future potential is even greater.”

Finally, Swisher took up the subject of Apple’s longest-rumored project, Apple Car. Cook was shy and vague, but Elon Musk and Tesla “did the incredible job of not only establishing the reed, but also maintaining the reed for a long time in the (electric vehicle) space.” Praised.

But when Swisher pushed him into Apple’s car, he didn’t bite. First, Apple said, “We’re investigating so much in-house.” Many of them never see the light of day. I’m not saying I won’t. When pressed again, he refused to answer: “Yes, I’m not going to answer that question.”

But he didn’t completely downplay the idea. “We love to integrate hardware, software and services and find their intersections because I think that’s where magic happens. And that’s what we love. And that’s what we love. , We love to own the key technologies around it. ”You can listen to the podcast and read the entire transcript of the interview here.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to the IBM Thinkpad, the first PC with a lift-up keyboard to replace the drive. He is still waiting for it to come back in style tbh.

