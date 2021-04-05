Niegsch joins Extru-Tech to support innovation





Sabesa, Kang. Extru-Tech, Inc. (ETI) has hired Jordan Niegsch as a process implementation specialist. He works with the corporate innovation group to develop and implement new technologies, improve processes, train clients, and implement strategic planning and evaluation.

For the past 12 years, Niegsch has worked in the pet food industry with a focus on single-screw extrusion, high-meat foods, and plant-wide operations. He used to use Extru-Techs equipment in his pet food experience.

Extru-Tech, Inc. Jordan Niegsch, a process implementation specialist at Pet Food, has already held numerous managerial positions in his pet food career, from supporting start-ups to working on North America’s largest co-manufacturing network. Executive Vice President of Extru-Tech. Therefore, his role at us is to work closely with our team in creating, developing, implementing, and field support work on innovation projects. In the process, he uses both internal and external resources of the ETI to execute the directive. Management is confident that Jordan will be involved in every segment of our business.

Founded in 1985, the company is a leading manufacturer of extrusion systems and auxiliary equipment for the pet food, human food, aquaculture and feed markets.

Niegsch commented that he was excited to be part of the Extru-Tech team. I have worked with this group for many years to test some R & D equipment and procedures at a previous facility. I’m on the other side and look forward to helping ETI customers improve their processes and equipment. This work allows you to work with all ETI departments to drive your project from the concept stage to your customers.

Read more about personnel changes across the industry.

