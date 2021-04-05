This Nintendo Switch is so big that you can actually read the text on Skyrim





Nintendo has been rumored to be working on a larger switch for some time and is said to have the potential to appear in late 2021. But YouTuber’s Michael Pick isn’t waiting for a new model from Nintendo.

After all, it’s much larger, almost 6 feet wide compared to a regular switch 9.4 inch size.

I really like Nintendo Switch. It’s small and portable, but it’s easy to lose. And for me it was a problem. So I decided to fix it by making something a little bigger, Pick said. Comparing Picks’ super-large model (he says he’s the largest in the world) with the original, it’s a bit understated.

The huge version of the switch is a gorgeous wooden frame for a 4K TV screen, rather than a portable console, with 3D-printed buttons and a real (normal size) switch hidden inside. To make the buttons work, the small Joy-Con controller has several built-in servomotors that translate the large button presses into the actual hardware inside. The joystick is even simpler. A huge 3D printed joystick with a rubber band in the center on top of a small Joy-Con joystick.

Of course, large custom switches lose some of the portability of regular switches. It’s £ 65, so it’s not easy to carry around. And if you want to tinker, the Picks Switch isn’t technically fully functional and lacks both a touchscreen and a removable Joy-Con controller (actually, it’s more than a huge standard switch). It’s a huge Switch Lite).

Still, the lack of portability shouldn’t be too much of a problem, given that Pick is donating a custom console to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

